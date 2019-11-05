Kona Gold Solutions, Inc. Signs Distribution Agreement with AlaBev

Kona Gold has expanded its distribution network across 36 states

/EIN News/ -- MELBOURNE, Fla., Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Kona Gold Solutions, Inc. (OTC Pink: KGKG), a hemp and CBD lifestyle brand focused on product development in the functional beverage sector, is pleased to announce it has signed a distribution agreement with Alabama based AlaBev. AlaBev will distribute the Company’s popular Kona Gold Hemp Energy Drinks across the entire state of Alabama, placing the Company’s products in new key markets across the state.

AlaBev is an Importer and DSD (Direct Store Delivery) Wholesale Distributor of beer, cider, wine, spirits and alcohol free beverages. Our coverage area is the State of Alabama in the USA. For more than 100 years we have been a part of a sustainable and vibrant industry with a heritage thousands of years old. We love this industry and we want you to enjoy our products as much as we do. For more information visit AlaBev.com.



COO of AlaBev Matt Kilpatrick says, “It is an exciting time in the functional beverage segment. Science and innovation are paving the way for brands like Kona Gold to enter the market. We anticipate a great reception for the product and look forward to how it plays within an industry on the move.”



“As we continue to gain market share in the functional beverage segment, it’s imperative that we partner with established and experienced beverage distributors that can have a big impact in key markets,” stated Robert Clark, CEO of Kona Gold Solutions, Inc. “With over 100 years in the industry, we are excited to be partnering with AlaBev, who will be distributing our Kona Gold Hemp Energy Drinks across the great state of Alabama. We look forward in working with their team on having a successful rollout and a long lasting relationship.”



Kona Gold Solutions, Inc., a Delaware Corporation, has created wholly owned subsidiaries, Kona Gold LLC, HighDrate, LLC, and Gold Leaf Distribution, LLC. Kona Gold, LLC has developed a premium Hemp Infused Energy Drink line; please visit the Company’s website at www.konagoldhemp.com. HighDrate, LLC has developed the beverage industry’s first CBD Energy Water, available in 4 delicious flavors; please visit the Company’s website at www.highdrateme.com. Gold Leaf Distribution, LLC was created to fill the Company’s distribution needs in markets it wants to quickly enter. The Companies are located on the east coast of Florida in Melbourne.



The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.



Robert Clark

844-714-2224

investorrelations@konagoldhemp.com

