Center for Hydrogen Safety Announces Collaboration with The Hydrogen Council

Organizations will partner to promote the safe handling and use of hydrogen in the global energy transition

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Center for Hydrogen Safety (CHS) — a global technical community within the American Institute of Chemical Engineers (AIChE) — has launched a strategic partnership with The Hydrogen Council, a global CEO initiative of leading energy, transport and industry companies with a united vision and long-term ambition for hydrogen to foster the energy transition. The two organizations will share knowledge and communication channels to facilitate the safe and timely industrial and consumer transition to hydrogen and fuel cell technologies as energy resources.

Nick Barilo, Director of the Center for Hydrogen Safety, says “The Center for Hydrogen Safety and the Hydrogen Council are complementary in their efforts to provide government officials, first responders, maintenance technicians, and the general public with access to useful information about hydrogen safety.” Barilo explains that hydrogen has been used for more than a century to make products such as gasoline, plastics, ammonia, hydrogenated oils, and semi-conductors, and that, in order to fully realize the benefits of hydrogen as a fuel, safety knowledge and experience must be communicated efficiently to a large and growing new market.

Barilo adds that both CHS and the Hydrogen Council will be mutually strengthened by the collaboration, as the two organizations will benefit from access to the accumulated knowledge and expertise embodied by each organization’s corporate members.

The Center for Hydrogen Safety is one of several technology communities operated by AIChE that share technical and safety information and resources with diverse users. AIChE and CHS also facilitate education and consistent application of technical and safety standards through courses, conferences, publications, and online tools.

To learn more about the Center for Hydrogen Safety, including membership opportunities, contact nickb@aiche.org.

# # #

About AIChE

AIChE is a professional society of 60,000 chemical engineers in 110 countries. Its members work in corporations, universities and government using their knowledge of chemical processes to develop safe and useful products for the benefit of society. Through its varied programs, AIChE continues to be a focal point for information exchange on the frontiers of chemical engineering research in such areas as energy, sustainability, biological and environmental engineering, nanotechnology and chemical plant safety and security. More information about AIChE is available at www.aiche.org.

About Center for Hydrogen Safety

Founded in 2018, the Center for Hydrogen Safety (CHS) is a not-for-profit, non-biased, corporate membership organization that promotes the safe operation, handling, and use of hydrogen and hydrogen systems across all installations and applications. A global technical community within the American Institute of Chemical Engineers (AIChE), the CHS builds upon the technical expertise embodied by AIChE, its Center for Chemical Process Safety (CCPS), and partnering organizations to identify and address concerns regarding the safe use of hydrogen as a sustainable energy carrier, in commercial and industrial applications, and in hydrogen and fuel cell technologies. Visit www.aiche.org/CHS.

About The Hydrogen Council

Launched at the World Economic Forum in Davos in 2017, the Hydrogen Council is a first-of-its-kind global CEO initiative to foster the role of hydrogen technologies in the global energy transition. The coalition of 60 members from across industry sectors and key markets collectively represents total revenues of over €2.6 trillion and close to 4.2 million jobs around the world. The Hydrogen Council helps to facilitate collaboration between key stakeholders, hosts events geared toward international advocacy, and educates the public about the power of hydrogen. To date, the Council has published three studies exploring the role of hydrogen in the energy transition and detailing a comprehensive vision of the long-term potential of hydrogen and a roadmap for deployment. To find out more, visit www.hydrogencouncil.com and follow us on Twitter @HydrogenCouncil.

# # #

Attachment

Keith Joseph AIChE 646-495-1352 keitj@aiche.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.