Team Red, White & Blue Announces Mike Erwin as Executive Director

/EIN News/ -- Alexandria, VA, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Team Red, White & Blue (Team RWB) has appointed Mike Erwin to succeed John Pinter as Executive Director of the organization, effective immediately. Erwin will lead the nonprofit’s 200,000 members and 2,000 volunteer leaders in chapters located in hundreds of communities throughout the country. Pinter, who has served in that role since March 2017, will remain on the executive team while he focuses on a family medical matter.

Erwin founded Team RWB in 2010, serving as the first Executive Director through 2012, then continuing as Chairman of the Board until 2017. He went on to found the Positivity Project in 2015, promoting character development and resilience in America’s youth. In addition to his proven track record as a successful entrepreneur, Erwin is a renowned leader in the military and veteran space, a frequent author on leadership topics, and an expert in wellness programs.

“There have been significant changes in this country and around the world since I founded Team RWB, but our unwavering focus on improving the wellbeing of struggling and transitioning veterans remains constant,” said Erwin. “It is imperative that we continue to innovate to meet the evolving needs of our community. Over the past decade, Team RWB has engaged tens of thousands of veterans each year. Given the hyper-connected world in which we live, we are prepared to inspire and engage many more veterans - regardless of their location - by harnessing the power of technology, while never losing our focus on the value of face-to-face connections.”

John Pinter joined the executive team as Director of Programs in 2012 and was critical in growing chapters and membership before stepping into the Executive Director role five years later.

“J.J. has distinguished himself through his integrity and his devotion to the mission of Team RWB and the veterans we serve,” said Paul Bell, Chairman of the Board. “We are pleased he will provide continuity on our executive team.”

Team Red, White & Blue (Team RWB), a nonprofit organization founded in 2010, insists that all veterans have the opportunity to reclaim what was most precious about their military service: an unwavering sense of belonging born of challenges that show us what we are capable of. Team RWB is where veterans belong. For more information, visit teamrwb.org.

