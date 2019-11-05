York University Students Prepare for 1-Day Strike Against Post-Secondary Education Cuts

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The York Federation of Students alongside other student unions across the province are holding a 1-Day Student Strike calling on York University and the Ontario Government to uphold students’ right to organize and improve access to post-secondary education following the significant cuts of this past year. Students will be starting off the day by picketing at York University’s main gate followed by a mass rally in front of the York University subway station.

WHO: The York Federation of Students representing over 50,000 undergraduate students at York University alongside other student unions across the province.

WHEN: Wednesday, November 6, 2019. Picket: 10:00am - 12:00pm / Rally: 12:00pm - 2:30pm

WHERE: York University Main Gate [Intersection of York Blvd & Keele St] / York University Subway Station [120 Ian McDonald Blvd]

WHAT: Students across the province are holding a 1-Day Student Strike in protest against the cuts to post-secondary education.

Students and their unions are demanding the following from the Ontario Government:

The elimination of tuition fees for all by converting all loans to grants and forgiving all provincial student loan dept.

The immediate repeal of the harmful Student Choice Initiative.

Protect students' independent voices and right to organize.

- 30 -

Jasmine Hawandeh York Federation of Students 647-622-7042 vpcampaigns@yfs.ca



