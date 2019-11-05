York University Students Prepare for 1-Day Strike Against Post-Secondary Education Cuts
/EIN News/ -- Toronto, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The York Federation of Students alongside other student unions across the province are holding a 1-Day Student Strike calling on York University and the Ontario Government to uphold students’ right to organize and improve access to post-secondary education following the significant cuts of this past year. Students will be starting off the day by picketing at York University’s main gate followed by a mass rally in front of the York University subway station.
WHO: The York Federation of Students representing over 50,000 undergraduate students at York University alongside other student unions across the province.
WHEN: Wednesday, November 6, 2019. Picket: 10:00am - 12:00pm / Rally: 12:00pm - 2:30pm
WHERE: York University Main Gate [Intersection of York Blvd & Keele St] / York University Subway Station [120 Ian McDonald Blvd]
WHAT: Students across the province are holding a 1-Day Student Strike in protest against the cuts to post-secondary education.
Students and their unions are demanding the following from the Ontario Government:
- The elimination of tuition fees for all by converting all loans to grants and forgiving all provincial student loan dept.
- The immediate repeal of the harmful Student Choice Initiative.
- Protect students' independent voices and right to organize.
- 30 -
The York Federation of Students represents over 50,000 undergraduate students at York University.
Jasmine Hawandeh York Federation of Students 647-622-7042 vpcampaigns@yfs.ca
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.