Liquipel launches Liquid Glass Screen Protection at Best Buy locations nationwide.

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquipel ( www.liquipel.com ) announces their award-winning Liquid Glass Screen Protection is now available at Best Buy locations nationwide. Liquipel's Liquid Glass Screen Protection includes a "You Break It, We Fix It" product guarantee, covering screen breakage up to $150.00.



Liquipel’s Liquid Glass Screen Protection bonds to the glass to create a chemo-mechanical effect; increasing the strength of the glass to a 9H hardness, 20 times more scratch resistant, and fills in the micro-cracks on the device screen. In addition, Liquid Glass Screen Protection features an oleophobic coating which makes fingerprints nearly invisible when the phone’s screen is turned on.

Liquipel’s Liquid Glass Screen Protection protects against impact, surface bacteria, and fingerprints making it the ultimate screen protection for your device. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, disease outbreaks are most commonly spread by contaminated hands. With consumers constantly using their devices, it is vital to protect yourself against the germs that can accumulate on your devices. Liquid Glass Screen Protection permeates anti-microbial technology into the glass screen which kills 99.99 percent of harmful bacteria found on device screens.

“Our smartphones and smart watches are constantly on the go with us, protecting them is vital to us,” said Sam Winkler, Liquipel CEO. “Our Liquid Glass Screen Protection not only protects the screens on your favorite devices, but also protects you from 99.9% of the germs spread on the screens. We go a step further by protecting customers with our “You Break It, We Fix It” product guarantee; in the occurrence of a broken screen we will pay to repair it, up to $150.00.”

Pricing & Availability:

Liquid Glass Screen Protection for most mobile devices: $19.99

° Available at Best Buy locations nationwide, bestbuy.com, liquipel.com

° Available at Best Buy locations nationwide, bestbuy.com, liquipel.com

Liquipel backs its screen protection with a “You Break It, We Fix It” product guarantee. Covering the screen repair up to $150.00. To qualify for the screen repair guarantee your device must be protected by our product at the time of damage. We encourage you to register directly after purchase.

About Liquipel:

Liquipel's mission is to bundle together innovative technology with design and function to provide their customers with the best value possible. Liquipel brings together patented and proprietary technologies, creating 360° device protection for mobile devices and other electronics. Since its debut at the Consumer Electronics Show 2012, Liquipel has won an Edison Award, a FierceWireless Fierce 15 Award, and was named by Popular Science as the Grand Award Winner in the Gadgets Category for the magazine's "Best of What's New" issue. It also has been included in Entrepreneur Magazine's "100 Brilliant Companies" list. The Liquipel brand incorporates aggressive pull-through marketing campaigns utilizing key celebrity partners, such as Pharrell Williams, Steve Aoki and Nyjah Huston, to maintain a fresh, exciting brand image.

For more information, please visit: www.Liquipel.com

Liquipel Liquid Screen Protection for Wearables Screen Protection for Wearables (Apple Watch, FitbIt, Samsung Watch, Etc.) Liquipel Liquid Screen Protection for Electronics Liquid Screen Protection for Electronics (iPhone, Samsung, Google Pixel, Etc.)



