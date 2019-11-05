Thomas Vandeventer Joins Stifel’s 1919 Investment Counsel as Managing Director & Portfolio Manager

/EIN News/ -- ST. LOUIS, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) today announced that 1919 Investment Counsel, LLC (“1919”), its wholly-owned subsidiary and an SEC registered investment advisor, has hired Thomas Vandeventer as Managing Director and Portfolio Manager. He is based in New York and will oversee portfolio construction and portfolio management for individuals, families, foundations, and endowments. Mr. Vandeventer will also serve as a member of 1919’s Investment Committee. His appointment is effective immediately.

“We have known Tom for many years and he shares the same passion for goals and values-based investing that make 1919 a trusted partner to our clients,” said Harry O’Mealia, President and CEO of 1919. “Tom brings extensive experience in fundamental research and portfolio management, adding to the depth and breadth of wealth planning and Family Office services that we offer.”

Mr. Vandeventer has worked in financial services for more than 30 years. Most recently, he served as Portfolio Manager at Tocqueville Asset Management L.P., where he managed a mid-cap growth fund and balanced portfolios for high-net-worth clients as well as Trusts. Mr. Vandeventer previously served as Senior Managing Director and Head of the Institutional Large Cap Growth Group at Clearbridge Advisors (a Legg Mason affiliate) and Citigroup Global Asset Management, where he was responsible for the investment of pension, foundation, and endowment funds.

1919 offers a wide range of financial services, including managing equity and fixed income portfolios, partnering with accountants, estate and tax attorneys, and advising clients on estate planning, financial decision analysis, and charitable giving programs. Recently named one of the nation’s top registered investment advisory firms by Barron’s, 1919 designs tailored portfolios that seek to balance each client’s income needs, growth objectives, and risk tolerances.

“Our clients look to us to provide value and help them navigate an increasingly complex world of financial planning,” added Paul Benziger, Head of 1919’s New York office. “We are thrilled to have Tom on board as we continue growing our wealth management practice.”

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel’s broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, including its Eaton Partners business division; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; Miller Buckfire & Co., LLC; Century Securities Associates, Inc., and in the United Kingdom and Europe through Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited. Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited owns MainFirst Bank AG, which is authorized and regulated by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) and whose London Branch is authorized by BaFin and supervised by the Financial Conduct Authority for the conduct of UK business, whose Milan Branch is authorized and regulated by BaFin and supervised by CONSOB/Bank of Italy, whose Paris Branch is authorized and regulated by BaFin and supervised by AMP/Autorité de Contrôle Prudentiel. Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited also owns MainFirst Schweiz AG, which is authorized by the Eidgenoessische Finanzmarktaufsicht to act as an introducing broker for MainFirst Bank AG, MainFirst Securities US Inc., an introducing broker that is a member of FINRA and the SIPC, and Stifel Europe Geneva S.A. The Company’s broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company’s website at www.stifel.com .

Neil Shapiro, (212) 271-3447

shapiron@stifel.com



