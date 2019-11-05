CN’s Leadership Team to Address Investor Conferences on November 13 and 19, 2019

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JJ Ruest, President and Chief Executive Officer, Michael Foster, Executive Vice-President and Chief Information Officer, James Cairns, Senior Vice-President Rail Centric Supply Chain and Janet Drysdale, Vice-President Financial Planning, , and of CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI), will address two investor conferences in mid November:



James Cairns, Senior Vice-President Rail Centric Supply Chain, and Janet Drysdale, Vice-President Financial Planning will address the 2019 Stephens Annual Investment Conference in Nashville, TN on November 13, 2019 starting at 9:15 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST);



JJ Ruest, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Michael Foster, Executive Vice-President and Chief Information Officer will address the Scotiabank Transportation & Industrials Conference in Toronto, ON on November 19, 2019 starting at 8:00 a.m. EST.

CN will provide a live audio webcast of the presentations via the Investors’ section of the Company’s website, www.cn.ca/en/investors .

Contacts: Media Investors Jonathan Abecassis Paul Butcher Senior Manager Vice-President Media Relations Investor Relations (514) 399-7956 (514) 399-0052







