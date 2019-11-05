Paytronix Order & Delivery Introduces FEEDback(SM) to Help Identify and Retain Unhappy Customers

New Feature measures online ordering experiences and alerts store managers so that they can intervene quickly to ensure guests order again

/EIN News/ -- NEWTON, Mass., Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paytronix Systems, Inc., the most advanced digital guest experience platform , today announced FEEDbackSM, a new module in Paytronix Order & Delivery designed to help store managers measure and mediate interactions with guests who place orders online. FEEDback helps store managers identify guests with unhappy online ordering experiences so that the store manager can intervene quickly and ensure that they order again.



With a US online food delivery market valued at $17.5 billion in 2018 and expected to grow to more than $24 billion in 2023, brands are eager to incorporate the off-premise channel into their overall business. What’s more, brands that combine online ordering with a loyalty program see an 18% increase in online ordering. Paytronix Order & Delivery, which is fully integrated with the loyalty, CRM, and Stored Value components of the Paytronix Rewards platform, offers a particularly powerful solution to brands.

An easily activated component of the Paytronix Order & Delivery module, FEEDback automatically sends out a survey within two hours of the placement of a take-out or delivery order while the experience is still fresh in the customer’s mind. Guests are asked to rate their experience on a scale of one to five, and the results are immediately sent via email to a store manager who also can see the guest’s lifetime value. For guests who submit a low one or two-star rating, the manager can respond with one tap to send the unhappy guest one of several pre-written apology messages for cold food, bad food, or bad delivery with a coupon asking them for another chance. Or, they can send a fully customized message.

“With FEEDback, it takes seconds to reach out to and recover a disappointed customer who may not visit again,” said Tim Ridgely, head of Order & Delivery, Paytronix. “One manager recovered a customer who had a bad experience on their third order. After the FEEDback interaction, the customer has placed 18 additional orders, spending nearly $900 with that brand, and remains active today. The brand captured not just one additional order, but years of additional lifetime value. As we help restaurants recover thousands of guests, it has become clear that this guest engagement solution can benefit every restaurant we work with.”

Employing the latest cloud technology, Paytronix Order & Delivery enables rapid processing of digital orders. It has an easy-to-use guest ordering interface, digital ordering management tools, more than a dozen POS integrations, and the best loyalty integration on the market today. In addition, Paytronix has partnered with premier third-party aggregators to help enhance the online ordering experience.

Restaurant and convenience store brands can learn more about Paytronix Order & Delivery and schedule a personalized demo here https://www.paytronix.com/platform/order.

About Paytronix Systems, Inc.

Based in Newton, Massachusetts, Paytronix is a provider of SaaS customer experience management (CXM) solutions for restaurants and convenience stores . Through its innovative software design and integrations with more than 30 widely used point-of-sale systems, Paytronix empowers more than 400 brands across nearly 30,000 locations, giving them the flexibility to deliver unique, revenue-enhancing guest experiences. Through one-to-one engagement with more than 285 million guests via Order & Delivery, Loyalty, CRM, and Stored Value, Paytronix generates Big Data consumer insights that motivate increased visits and spend. For more information, visit www.paytronix.com .

Media Contact:

Michelle Tempesta

Paytronix Systems, Inc.

mtempesta@paytronix.com

617-871-2330

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ae82726f-f7f6-40f9-8015-d72da52da38d

Paytronix Order & Delivery Introduces FEEDback(SM) Paytronix Order & Delivery FEEDback(SM) helps identify and retain unhappy customers.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.