BSH Home Appliances Factory in New Bern, N.C., Achieves Prestigious Carolina Star Certification for Safety and Health

/EIN News/ -- NEW BERN, N.C., Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The BSH Home Appliances manufacturing facility in New Bern, N.C., has received the highly regarded Carolina Star Program certification. To achieve Star Site certification, the BSH facility demonstrated that it implements effective safety and health management systems. BSH becomes the first company in Craven County to receive the certification, which was presented by North Carolina Labor Commissioner Cherie Berry during a celebration event at the BSH New Bern facility on Nov. 4, 2019.

“BSH highly values our employees and is committed to nurturing a culture where they come first,” said Andy MacLaren, vice president of cooking and New Bern site manager at BSH Home Appliances. “Achieving Carolina Star certification not only demonstrates our dedication to being a good employer, but also the collaboration across our entire team to foster a productive and positive work environment.”

The Carolina Star Program is administered through the N.C. Department of Labor’s Education, Training and Technical Assistance Bureau of the Occupational Safety and Health Division. Star Program participants must demonstrate they are proactive and self-sufficient in monitoring:

Management commitment and leadership

Employee involvement and participation

Hazard identification and evaluation

Hazard prevention and control

Safety and health training

“I’ve noticed at BSH that there is a lot of effort in celebrating and supporting employees,” Labor Commissioner Cherie Berry said. “It is clear that this kind of collaborative environment puts the employees and their well-being first. Carolina Star is a celebration of the unified accomplishments of all employees at BSH and their dedication to safety.”

About BSH Home Appliances Corporation

BSH Home Appliances Corporation produces and markets small and major home appliances that are known across North America for their high-quality and superior innovation. BSH sells its Gaggenau, Thermador and Bosch branded products throughout North America, through distributors, independent appliance dealers, national and regional retailers, builders and large buying groups. BSH Home Appliances Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of BSH Home Appliances Group, headquartered in Munich, Germany, the largest manufacturer of home appliances in Europe and one of the leading companies in the sector worldwide. Manufacturing facilities are located in New Bern, North Carolina, and LaFollette, Tennessee. BSH Technology and Development Centers are located in Oak Ridge and Caryville, Tennessee and New Bern, North Carolina. https://www.bsh-group.com/us/

