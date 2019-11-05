Leading Businesses Honor Military Service This Veterans Day with Exclusive Offers

/EIN News/ -- PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veterans Day is only days away, and brands across the country are teaming up with SheerID to support service members and their families with exclusive offers that are only available to the military.



According to a recent survey by SheerID and Military Times, 66% of the military community feels valued when a brand provides them with a personalized military offer, and 74% reported they seek out brands that offer a military discount when making a purchase.

“A military discount or special offer is a way for organizations to extend a token of appreciation to those who have served. We are proud to partner with businesses who have the same respect and appreciation for members of the military that we do,” explained Jake Weatherly, CEO of SheerID. “We are honored to play a role in recognizing the military service of millions of brave Americans this upcoming Veterans Day.”

SheerID’s Identity Marketing Platform allows brands to send gated, personalized offers to members of the military and hundreds of other consumer tribes. SheerID verifies a consumer’s eligibility using authoritative data within the brand’s website experience. Because SheerID instantly verifies eligibility, members of the military can easily share the offer with other military members in their network to help get the word out. Each of the businesses below trust SheerID’s military verification to ensure that only veterans, service members, and their families can access these promotions.

“At Sandals Resorts, we’re committed to honoring military service every day and especially on Veterans Day, which is why we offer a special discount for veterans and service members as a token of our appreciation,” said Adam Stewart, Deputy Chairman of Sandals and Beaches Resorts. “SheerID is a trusted partner who continually helps ensure all who served our nation can redeem the exclusive military offer.”

86% of military responders know that a brand is military-friendly when it provides a military discount. Here is a look at seven military-friendly brands that are providing exclusive offers to service members and their families this coming Veterans Day:

SmileDirectClub: In honor of Veterans Day, SmileDirectClub is offering the military community $150 off clear aligners. Get a smile you’re proud of in an average of 6 months—and for 60% less than braces. Book a free SmileShop visit to get started.

vineyard vines: vineyard vines is proud to partner with K9s For Warriors in support of our brave servicemen and servicewomen. All active duty and retired military personnel receive a 30% discount. Offer valid 11/8-11/11. Visit vineyardvines.com today for more info.

Sandals® and Beaches® Resorts: Both offer guests the best Luxury-Included® Vacation experience in the Caribbean. Sandals and Beaches Resorts provide a year-round 10% discount to all active military members and veterans, in appreciation of their service. The 10% discount is in addition to any existing promotion being offered at the time and requires valid proof of military identification. Book Now .

Purple Mattress: Get 15% off with Purple’s Military Discount from 11/8-11/18, and for a limited time, get a FREE Purple product of your choice when you purchase a dreamy Purple® Mattress. Learn More .

Cole Haan: We salute your service with an exclusive 20% discount. Shop now to get instant access to your special offer. Discover the perfect gifts for your loved ones this holiday season at https://www.colehaan.com/military.html .

American Alpine Club: We proudly support the military community on Veterans Day with a discounted membership that includes global rescue coverage. You belong here. Climbers, skiers, mountaineers, and everyone in between: we are the American Alpine Club. UNITED WE CLIMB .

CheapTickets.com: All the travel discounts in the world wouldn’t be enough to thank you for your service, but it’s a start. Get 18% off your hotel when you enter your military ID. See all of our military discounts here . Hooah!

