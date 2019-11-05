HI-TEC® Partners with The Duke of Edinburgh's Award

/EIN News/ -- SHERMAN OAKS, Calif., Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apex Global Brands (NASDAQ: APEX), a global brand ownership and marketing organization that manages, creates and elevates a growing portfolio of high-equity lifestyle brands is proud to announce a new partnership with HI-TEC® and The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award (DofE) as The Recommended Kit supplier for both the low and mid-tier expedition boots. The DofE Expedition Kit List will endorse a specifically selected, tried and tested, and widely available range of HI-TEC® walking boots for DofE Expeditions. The partnership will commence on January 1, 2020 for 3 years.



The HI-TEC® expedition boots recommended by the DofE are the Eurotrek Lite WP, Eurotrek III WP, Bandera II WP, Bandera Lite WP, Aysgarth WP, Mount Lennox WP, Ravine WP and Summit WP. All styles are available in men’s and women’s sizes, various colors and material combinations including full leather and suede / fabric variations. Suggested prices range from £45.00 - £100.00. The HI-TEC® boots have been selected by the DofE to provide high quality, reliable kit for those taking part in their Bronze, Silver or Gold expeditions. All styles are widely available from all good nationwide outdoor retailers including the DofE Recommended Retailers of Expedition Kit – GO Outdoors, Blacks Outdoors, Millets, Ultimate Outdoors, and Tiso.

Ian Cameron, Managing Director, Hi-Tec Europe Ltd comments, “HI-TEC® is extremely proud and honoured to be named as the Recommended Kit supplier for expedition boots. It is a true badge of honour for HI-TEC® and the best commendation of our footwear. We look forward to working in close partnership with the DofE team to support their inspirational charity work which transforms the lives of millions of young people from all walks of life.”

Peter Schooling, Commercial Director, The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award comments, “Here at the DofE, we remain true to our founding principle of providing a program of personal development which is open to all, regardless of their background or financial situation. HI-TEC® expedition boots will be a great addition to the DofE Recommended Kit List, helping to support participants and parents with a range of expedition boots to fit growing feet at affordable prices.”

About Apex Global Brands

Apex Global Brands is a global brand ownership and marketing organization that manages, creates and elevates a growing portfolio of high-equity lifestyle brands. The brand portfolio spans multiple consumer product categories and retail tiers around the world and includes Hi-Tec®, Magnum®, 50 Peaks®, Interceptor®, Cherokee®, Tony Hawk®, Liz Lange®, Point Cove®, Carole Little®, Everyday California® and Sideout®. The Company currently maintains license agreements with leading retailers and manufacturers that span approximately 140 countries in over 20,000 retail locations and digital commerce. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at apexglobalbrands.com.

About HI-TEC®

HI-TEC® is driven by a mission to get the world outdoors and experience a new view. Leading outdoor crossover culture, the brand enables those who find themselves both in the city and on the trail, seeking new experiences. From discovering the great outdoors to running through urban jungles, HI-TEC® is versatile anywhere.

HI-TEC® was founded in 1974 in the appropriately named village of Shoeburyness in Essex, England. The original success grew from the breakthrough design and development of HI-TEC®’s first ever shoe, the HI-TEC® Squash, specifically designed for the fast-growing game of squash.

HI-TEC® specialised in Outdoor, Lifestyle and Sport footwear, apparel and accessories for all the active family. HI-TEC® created the first light-hiking boot, the Sierra Lite, and continued to create innovative outdoor and sport products from lightweight walking and hiking boots, to comfortable running and court shoes and waterproof winter boots and summer sandals. HI-TEC® products are developed with the needs of consumers in mind. Innovation is driven by the restless desire to understand how they’re used to ensure consumers are Comfortable Anywhere.

Hi-Tec® Sports is a subsidiary of Apex Global Brands, a publicly traded company (NASDAQ: APEX). For more information, visit www.Hi-Tec.com or follow Hi-Tec® on Instagram at @hitec .

For more information, please contact:

Hi-Tec Europe Ltd:

Helen Durant, European Marketing Director

helend@hi-teceurope.com

Apex Global Brands:

Nadine Iacocca, VP Global Marketing

nadinei@apex-gb.com

ADDO Investor Relations:

Kimberly Esterkin, Patricia Nir

kesterkin@addoir.com ; pnir@addoir.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.