NCIA Public Policy Director Andrew Kline Named Keynote Speaker for First-ever Cannabis Packaging Summit

/EIN News/ -- SANTA MONICA, Calif., Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Andrew Kline, Director of Public Policy for the National Cannabis Industry Association (NCIA), has been named keynote speaker for the first-ever Cannabis Packaging Summit . In addition to extensive experience working on behalf of the legal cannabis industry, Kline’s impressive professional background includes oversight and advisory roles in the FCC and the Obama Administration, as well as a stint as an Assistant U.S. Attorney.



Titled De-scheduling Cannabis: The Road Ahead , Kline’s address will summarize the industry’s legislative efforts on Capitol Hill, detail the NCIA’s work developing public policy on environmental sustainability and other concerns facing the cannabis sector, and discuss the future regulatory environment for cannabis stakeholders.

Scheduled for February 11 and 12, 2020 at the Anaheim Convention Center, in Anaheim, CA, the Cannabis Packaging Summit is a combined educational and networking event focused on academic research, industry best practices, and regulatory perspectives on the safe, effective packaging of cannabis-based products. The show will premiere adjacent to WestPack , North America’s premier packaging technology event organized by Informa Markets. To register for free as press, please visit: informa.com/CannabisPackSummitPress .

As NCIA’s Director of Public Policy, Kline spearheads the organization’s efforts to prepare and protect the state-legal cannabis industry. This includes leading the Policy Council, a group of NCIA members focused on influencing federal and state public policy. Prior to joining NCIA, Kline served as President of the National Association of Cannabis Businesses (NACB), the cannabis industry’s first self-regulatory organization, where he led the creation of national standards for the state-legal cannabis industry, oversaw its standards governance board, and directed strategic planning initiatives.

Earlier in his career, Kline served as Special Counsel for the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) Enforcement Bureau, as well as Chief of Staff and Senior Advisor for Intellectual Property Enforcement in the Executive Office of the President during the Obama administration. A former Assistant U.S. Attorney, he is admitted to the California, Colorado, and District of Columbia bars, and holds a master’s degree in Public Administration from Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government.

The first event of its kind to focus exclusively on cannabis packaging, the conference will address the challenges and opportunities facing edible, medical, and recreational cannabis product manufacturers, and how the suppliers of packaging solutions – containers, design services, labelers, materials, etc. – can approach this booming consumer market with greater insight and understanding.

High-level speakers will include experts from legislative, regulatory, industry associations, educational, and commercial arenas, while tabletop exhibits and networking sessions with engineers, brand managers, and other key decision-makers are on each day’s agenda.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Andrew Kline as the first industry leader to keynote the Cannabis Packaging Summit,” said Steve Everly, brand director of The Cannabis Packaging Summit and WestPack. “Kline’s efforts leading NCIA’s substantive public policy efforts are elevating the growth and evolution of the cannabis industry. With his background in public policy, law enforcement, and his keen ability to develop solutions to complex regulatory issues, Kline has a unique vantage point on the current state of the cannabis packaging industry and his insights will benefit our attendees immensely.”

“Adding a highly reputable government and cannabis sector veteran like Andrew Kline showcases the cannabis sector’s need for safe, appropriate packaging solutions,” said Peter Schmitt, founder of the Cannabis Packaging Summit. “As the industry continues to map out ground rules, cannabis companies will require experienced partners to realize effective packaging solutions. Kline is a welcome addition to the agenda.”

Emerging Multi-Billion-Dollar Packaging Market

The global packaging market for cannabis products is expected to reach $25 billion by 2025, according to a new report from Zion Market Research. To help meet this rapid demand, there is a need to accelerate the learning process for all supply chain stakeholders. The strategic goal of the Cannabis Packaging Summit is to bridge the “information gap” in the market by connecting those involved and investing in the production, sale, and distribution of cannabis products and marquee players in the existing food, pharmaceutical, and medical device packaging networks – who stand best prepared to provide effective, efficient packaging services for this burgeoning segment.

These networks have decades of expertise in packaging active ingredients via new dosage and delivery systems, but often lack strong ties to the emerging cannabis industry. The Cannabis Packaging Summit will serve as a useful “starting point” for attendees, enabling exhibitors and sponsors to hear from leading voices in the industry while exploring mutually beneficial partnerships for the near future. The dynamic, professional setting will serve as matchmaker between aspiring vendors to the cannabis sector and high-profile industry purchasing influencers.

There is much to discuss and learn amid the ever-evolving, often intimidating cannabis landscape. Even as more states join Canada in fully legalizing recreational marijuana products, others restrict their use to the medical sphere. In both circumstances, cannabis-based products have an increasingly broad range of platforms – from edibles and topicals to pills and dry-herb – with varying levels of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and/or the wildly popular non-intoxicating cannabidiol (CBD). The Cannabis Packaging Summit aims to bring potential players from various cannabis sector niches up to speed on where the packaging market is and, importantly, where it is likely headed next.

To learn more, and to inquire about attending/sponsoring, please visit www.Cannabis-Pack.com .

About the Cannabis Packaging Summit:

The Cannabis Packaging Summit is a first-of-its-kind educational and networking event created to provide industry professionals with the latest academic research, industry best practices, and regulatory perspectives on the safe, effective packaging of cannabis-based products. In addition to keynote addresses, roundtable discussions, and topical presentations, the 1.5-day event will also feature a tabletop exhibit area for sponsors and several networking sessions. www.cannabis-pack.com

About Advanced Manufacturing Expos & Conferences:

Informa Markets’ Advanced Manufacturing portfolio is the leading B2B event producer, publisher, and digital media business for the world's $3-trillion advanced, technology-based manufacturing industry. Our print and electronic products deliver trusted information to the advanced manufacturing market and leverage our proprietary 1.3-million-name database to connect suppliers with buyers and purchase influencers. We produce more than 50 events and conferences in a dozen countries, connecting manufacturing professionals from around the globe. The Advanced Manufacturing portfolio is organized by Informa Markets, which recently acquired UBM to become a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B events and exhibitions organizer in the world. To learn more and for the latest news and information, visit www.informa.com .



