Snowsports Industries America Releases 2018-2019 Participation Study And Snow Sports Participation Insights Report

/EIN News/ -- Park City, UT, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Snowsports Industries America (SIA) released its annual SIA Participation Study alongside a new Snow Sports Participation Insights Report.

The 2018-2019 SIA Participation Study is a comprehensive look at participants in winter sports across the 2018/2019 season including skiing, snowboarding, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, sledding and winter fat biking. The study highlights a general cumulative view of winter sports participation and demographics across the United States, in addition to further in-depth analyses of each winter sport activity. It covers participant demographics, frequency, regional representation, crossover activities, and more.

The 2018-2019 SIA Participation Study is produced in collaboration with the Physical Activity Council (PAC), a partnership of eight major trade associations in US sports, fitness, and leisure activities.

The Snow Sports Participation Insights Report is based upon follow-up surveys to 2018 participation study respondents. This report provides new insights on consumer participation, buying, equipment rental and travel/vacationing habits across skiing, snowboarding and nordic.

Together, these reports present the most robust and up to date research available on winter sports participants in the United States across multiple snow sports disciplines.

Current members can log in and download the 2018-2019 SIA Participation Study and the Snow Sports Participation Insights Report at snowsports.memberclicks.net/

Non-members can purchase the research reports at snowsports.memberclicks.net/buy-research-non-members

SIA members also benefit from monthly NPD Monthly Topline Retail Sales Reports, providing the most up-to-date data on topline retail sales across our industry. Provided each month, November-May, this series of reports is indispensable for any winter industry business looking for a competitive edge.

To review all of SIA’s available research, please visit: snowsports.org/research/

For more information, please contact Colin Edwards at cedwards@snowsports.org.

About SIA:

Founded in 1954 and based in Park City, UT, Snowsports Industries America is a non-profit, member-owned trade association representing the winter industry including, suppliers, retailers, sales reps and resorts. We provide value to our members through continuous education, insightful research, and events

Colin Edwards Snowsports Industries America cedwards@snowsports.org



