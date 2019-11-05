GlobalTranz to Share Insights on Digital Disruption in Transportation at Eye For Transport’s Logistics CIO Forum

November 7 panel featuring Senior Director of Product Design to focus on benefits of digitalization and importance of human element in logistics

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GlobalTranz Enterprises, Inc ., a leading technology and third-party logistics solutions company providing award-winning Transportation Management System (TMS) products to shippers, logistics service providers and carriers, today announced that Brandon Copeland, GlobalTranz’s Senior Director of Product Design will join the “Digital Freight Matching: Driving a Wave of Digitalization in Logistics” panel at Eye For Transport’s Logistics CIO Forum on November 7 in Austin.



Copeland and the panel will discuss the evolution of digital freight matching from its early promise as a potential disruptor to its role today within a larger logistics toolset. The panel will also explore the continued importance of the human element in logistics in powering a positive customer experience.

Copeland was invited to join the panel given his nearly-decade long tenure in logistics, product design, operations management, and perspective on 3PL technology adoption.

Other panelists include Ricardo Salgado, Founder, and CEO of Loadsmart, Chris Lankford, VP of Engineering at NEXT Trucking and moderator, Bart De Muynck, Vice President of Supply Chain for Gartner. The Forum is part of Eye for Transport’s targeted supply chain summit series aimed at CIOs and IT executives.

“Technology is at the center of today’s logistics landscape, and this panel will offer valuable insights on the current state of DFM,” said Renee Krug, CEO of GlobalTranz. “At the same time, there is also a thoughtful conversation to be had concerning the equal importance of people in establishing lasting, value-added relationships and delivering superior customer service.”

Ranked the 8th largest freight brokerage in the US by Transport Topics and voted an Inbound Logistics Top 10 3PL provider for 2019 , GlobalTranz is driving strong growth with 25,000+ customers through technology innovation , a network of 34,000+ carriers, transformative M&A, creative products and superior customer service delivered by the some of the best people in the industry.

About GlobalTranz

GlobalTranz is a technology company providing award-winning cloud-based multi-modal Transportation Management System (TMS) products to shippers, carriers, 3PLs and brokers. GlobalTranz is leading the logistics software and services market in innovative technology that optimizes the efficiency of freight movement and matches shipper demand and carrier capacity in real-time. Leveraging its extensive independent agent network, GlobalTranz has emerged as a fast-growing market leader with a customer base of over 1 million product users and 25,000 shippers. In 2019, Transport Topics named GlobalTranz #8 on their list of Top 10 largest freight brokerage firms in the U.S.

