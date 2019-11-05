GIANT Donates 7,000 Turkeys to Food Banks Across the Region 

/EIN News/ -- 13 food banks across company’s footprint will stock their freezers this Thanksgiving;

Team members volunteer in advance of the holiday season

CARLISLE, Pa., Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, in advance of the upcoming holiday season, GIANT Food Stores will donate 7,000 turkeys to 13 partner food banks located in communities served by the company. An annual tradition, the 2019 turkey donation will help provide Thanksgiving dinner for those in need.

“Our annual turkey donation is something our team members look forward to all year long, but it’s more than a tradition for GIANT – it’s a way for us to help ensure families facing food insecurity can gather around the table and enjoy a warm holiday meal,” said John Ponnett, Senior Vice President of Retail Operations, GIANT Food Stores. “We are especially grateful to work with our food bank partners to serve those in need throughout our community, during the Thanksgiving season and throughout year, and we applaud them for their relentless efforts to eliminate hunger.”

The following food banks are receiving turkeys:

In addition to the turkey donation, GIANT and MARTIN’S team members will spend the day volunteering, organizing and restocking shelves, helping partner food banks in advance of the busy holiday season.



“Every year we are beyond thankful for GIANT’S generous turkey donation. It allows us to ensure everyone we serve has the opportunity to partake in holiday traditions and gather together. We’re truly grateful for the partnership GIANT has with us,” said Allayn Beck, manager, State College Food Bank.

GIANT and MARTIN’S customers also have the opportunity to help their neighbors in need this holiday season by donating their free turkey certificate to a local regional food bank, either online or at any GIANT or MARTIN’S store.

About GIANT Food Stores, LLC

Founded in 1923 in Carlisle, Pa., GIANT Food Stores is passionate about connecting families and creating healthier communities. As an omni-channel retailer, GIANT proudly serves millions of neighbors across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia. With more than 32,000 talented team members supporting over 180 stores, 132 pharmacies, 102 fuel stations, and over 115 online pickup hubs and grocery delivery service in hundreds of zip codes, GIANT is changing the customer experience and creating an impact in local communities for a better future. The GIANT Food Stores family of brands includes GIANT, MARTIN'S Food Markets, GIANT Heirloom Market, GIANT DIRECT and MARTIN’S DIRECT. GIANT Food Stores is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA. For more information, visit the GIANT or MARTIN’S websites.

