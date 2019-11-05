Global Aircraft Electrical Systems Market, Forecast to 2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aircraft Electrical Systems - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Aircraft Electrical Systems market worldwide is projected to grow by US$8.6 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 6.2%.



Power Generation, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$9.1 Billion by the year 2025, Power Generation will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$305.5 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$265.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from the rest of the European markets.



In Japan, Power Generation will reach a market size of US$416.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.



Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East.



All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include:

Astronics Corporation

Crane Aerospace & Electronics

Elbit Systems Ltd.

GE Aviation

Hartzell Engine Technologies LLC

Honeywell International Inc.

Safran

Thales Group

United Technologies Corporation (UTC)

Key Topics Covered



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Aircraft Electrical Systems: An Introduction

Basic Electrical System

Power and Ground

Normal Operation

Electrical Failures

Voltage

Power Generation

Power Conversion

Power Distribution

Energy Storage Device

Aircraft Electrical Systems: Market Overview

Need for New Generation Aircraft Driving Growth in Aircraft Electrical Systems Market

US: A Key Market

Global Competitor Market Shares

Aircraft Electrical Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



High Reliability and Lightweight: Key Essential Requisites of Aircraft Electrical Equipment Design

Technological Advancements Leading to Growth in the Aircraft Electrical Systems Market

Electronic Code of Federal Regulations for Electrical Systems and Equipment in USA

Australian Civil Aviation Regulation Mandates Periodic Inspection of the Electrical System

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION



V. CURATED RESEARCH



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7vqsq7

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.