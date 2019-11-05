Outlook on the World Market for Plant Activators, 2019 to 2025 - Increasing Consumer Preference for Organic Foods & Vegan Diets Presents Lucrative Opportunities

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Plant Activators - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Plant Activators market worldwide is projected to grow by US$287.4 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 6%.



Fruits & Vegetables, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$313.9 Million by the year 2025, Fruits & Vegetables will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$5.6 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$30.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from the rest of the European markets.



In Japan, Fruits & Vegetables will reach a market size of US$7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$54.3 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.



Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East.



All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include:

Arysta LifeScience Corporation

BASF SE

Certis USA LLC

Eagle Plant Protect Private Limited

Futureco Bioscience S.A.

Gowan Company LLC

Isagro S.p.A.

Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd. - Meiji Seika Pharma Co. Ltd.

Nihon Nohyaku Co. Ltd.

NutriAG Inc.

Plant Health Care Inc.

Syngenta AG

Key Topics Covered



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Plant Activators: Market Prospects and Outlook

Biological Plant Activators Segment Drives Market Growth

Fruits & Vegetables: The Largest Segment in Plant Activators Market

Europe Leads the Plant Activators Market, High Growth Potential in Asian Economies

Global Competitor Market Shares

Plant Activators Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Rising Demand for Agricultural Commodities to Meet the Needs of Expanding Global Population Drives Demand for Plant Activators

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2018, 2025, 2040, 2050

Food Demand Growth Worldwide - Demand Growth in Million Tonnes for Cereals and Sugar in Select Regions for the Period 2008-2017 and 2018-2027

Shrinking Arable Land & Declining Agricultural Yields Drive the Importance of Plant Activators

Loss of Arable Land & Decline in Yields Doubles Up the Pressure to Strengthen Plant Defenses Against Diseases: Global Availability of Arable Land in Hectares Per Person & as a % of Total Land Area for the Years 1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020

As Monocropping Increases Pest Resistance and Raises Risk of Crop Diseases, Farmers Turn to Plant Activators for Improving Plant Health and Quality

Monocropping Impacts Plant Health & Quality, Predisposing it to Diseases: Impact of Long-Term Coffee Monoculture on Plant Health in Terms of Root Dry Weight & Shoot Dry Weight (In Grams Per Plant)

With Climate Change and Global Warming Anticipated to Lead to Increase in Pest Attacks, Need for Plant Activators Set to Grow

Average Global Surface Temperature (In Degrees Fahrenheit) for the Years 1940, 2000 and 2020

Rising Threat of Plant Diseases and Concerns over Associated Yield Losses Enhances Significance of Plant Activators

Chronic Yield Losses Due to Plant Diseases & Their Dire Implications for Global Food Security Brings Plant Activators into the Spotlight for their Yield Boosting Benefits: Comparison of Yields With and Without Crop Protection

Plant Activators Market Benefits from the Rising Demand for Crop Care and Protection Products

Global Market for Crop Protection Chemicals: Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Concerns over Adverse Effects of Excessive Pesticide Usage Turns Attention to Plant Activators

Increasing Consumer Preference for Organic Foods and Vegan Diets: An Opportunity for Activators Market

Global Organic Agricultural Land in Million Hectares for the Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018

Global Vegan Foods Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Innovations Spur Growth in the Plant Activators Market

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xu8ick

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.