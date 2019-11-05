Nightfood Ice Cream Engages Independent Natural Food Brokers to Expand Distribution West of Mississippi, Securing Additional New Supermarket Chains

/EIN News/ -- Tarrytown, NY, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Nightfood, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF), the start-up ice cream company addressing America’s $50 billion-dollar nighttime snacking problem, has engaged Independent Natural Food Brokers (INFB) to represent the Nightfood line to retail accounts throughout the western half of the United States.



Headquartered in Colorado, and led by respected industry veteran Brenda Steele, INFB calls on key accounts such as Whole Foods, Sprouts, Natural Grocers, HEB, Lucky’s Rouse’s, and many divisions of Albertsons/Safeway. These chains, in addition to hundreds of smaller chains and independent retailers, make up their base of business throughout the Rocky Mountain Region, the Southwest and California, the Pacific Northwest, as well as Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, and the upper Midwest.

“We engaged Brenda and her team just a couple of weeks ago. They’ve already presented Nightfood to two significant chains, and we’ve been told that both reported they will be adding Nightfood in their early 2020 resets,” commented Sean Folkson, Nightfood CEO. “The team has many more meetings scheduled, and we’re expecting them to help us land additional key accounts, as well as growing Nightfood through independent channels.”

“Nightfood sleep-friendly ice cream is a unique and powerful concept that has cut through the clutter with retail buyers,” remarked Brenda Steele, founder of INFB. “The feedback we’re getting is very positive. We’ve been up against dozens of other brands, vying for limited freezer space…getting those buyer commitments is not easy, but we’ve done it with Nightfood, and we see an exciting future.”

“With INFB on board, our sales efforts are multiplied,” added Folkson. “It’s a big country to cover. In addition to all the major chains they call on, they also have the ability to get deep into geographic markets and accounts that wouldn’t be on our radar at this time. A good broker does much more than just sell. Once we’re in, they will facilitate promotional program strategy, implementation, execution and compliance, helping to ensure success at all retail outlets.”

Other INFB brands include Nada Moo, Happy Leaf Kombucha, Sunshine Burger, and Qrunch Foods. Interested parties can learn more on the INFB website .

About Nightfood Holdings:

Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTC: NGTF), owns Nightfood, Inc. and MJ Munchies, Inc.

On Feb 8, 2019, it was announced that Nightfood ice cream won the 2019 Product of the Year award in the ice cream category in a Kantar survey of over 40,000 consumers. On June 27, 2019, Nightfood announced it had won Best New Ice Cream in the 2019 World Dairy Innovation Awards.

With the overwhelming majority of at-home ice cream consumption occurring in the hours before bed, Nightfood believes its sleep-friendly nighttime ice cream, formulated by sleep and nutrition experts, is the next evolution in the significant better-for-you ice cream category.

Market research giant Mintel identified nighttime specific food and beverages as one of their most “compelling and category changing” trends for the coming years

After manufacturing their first pint in early 2019, Nightfood ice cream is quickly establishing a national footprint. The brand has recently announced distribution in four of the top fifty supermarket chains in the United States. This includes over 100 locations of the Meijer supermarket chain throughout the Midwest, with concentration around the metropolitan areas of Chicago, Detroit, Indianapolis, Columbus, and Milwaukee, Lowe's Foods, with 78 stores in the Carolinas, and Harris Teeter, with over 250 locations in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Maryland, Delaware, Florida, and the District of Columbia.

To enter the Nightfood® Ice Cream Giveaway, where the Company is giving away a one-year supply of Nightfood ice cream, plus a brand-new freezer to store it in, visit http://nightfoodicecream.com

MJ Munchies, Inc. was formed in 2018 as a new, wholly owned subsidiary of Nightfood Holdings, Inc. to capitalize on legally compliant opportunities in the CBD and marijuana edibles and related spaces. The Company is seeking licensing opportunities to market such products under the brand name “Half-Baked”, for which they’ve successfully secured trademark rights.

Questions can be directed to investors@Nightfood.com

Forward Looking Statements:

This current press release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future, including but not limited to, any products sold or cash flow from operations.

Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with distribution and difficulties associated with obtaining financing on acceptable terms. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our most recent annual report for our last fiscal year, our quarterly reports, and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Media Contact:

Tim Sullivan

media@Nightfood.com

732-816-0239

Investor Contact:

Stuart Smith

investors@Nightfood.com

888-888-6444, x3



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.