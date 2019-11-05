Delic Corp Expands Portfolio with Acquisition of Reality Sandwich to Bring Psychedelic Culture Mainstream

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, IL, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Delic Corp (“Delic” or the “Company”), the first-ever psychedelics corporation that specializes in education, content and events about psychoactive compounds, announced today the acquisition of psychedelic legacy site Reality Sandwich. The Company’s newest asset joins existing wholly owned subsidiaries DELIC, a sophisticated media platform for experienced, cultured psychedelic enthusiasts and MEET DELIC, an event series promoting next generation ideas in psychedelic science, art and culture.



“The time is now to get ahead of the conversation surrounding psychedelics and psychedelic culture taking place nationwide,” said Delic Corp Founder and President Jackee Stang. “We believe psychedelic wellness should be accessible to everyone, and we are supporting this belief by making it our mission to provide greater access to educational resources. Our rapidly expanding portfolio of assets reflects our desire to help make psychedelic wellness mainstream.”

U.S. cities Denver and Oakland approved the decriminalization of mushrooms that contain psilocybin in May and June of 2019. In 2020, Oregon and California will put forth to the voters initiatives to legalize mushrooms that contain psilocybin for medical use and decriminalize psilocybin for adults 18 years and older. Data shows that psilocybin can alleviate end-of-life anxiety for hospice and terminal cancer patients, can reduce prison recidivism, can effectively treat substance abuse, anxiety and depression, according to a recent CBS News report.

In addition to Delic Corp’s expansion of Reality Sandwich to support inclusivity within the psychedelic space, the Company is producing the first-ever psychedelic wellness summit May 2-3, 2020. MEET DELIC will take place at award-winning immersive entertainment art park Wisdome LA in Los Angeles. The event is open to the public and will provide attendees with practical information about the latest in psychedelic wellness.

Leading up to the MEET DELIC event, Reality Sandwich will host an intimate networking “Munch and Learn” event celebrating leaders in the psychedelic science space as they speak on the most relevant and practical information on psychedelic safety, science and culture. All proceeds will benefit selected 501c3s.

About Delic Corp

Delic Corp is the first-ever psychedelics corporation that specializes in education, content and events about psychoactive compounds. As the industry leader in media and education about safe psychoactive experiences, the Company includes wholly owned subsidiaries DELIC, a sophisticated media platform for experienced, cultured psychedelic enthusiasts; MEET DELIC, an event series promoting next generation ideas in psychedelic science, art and culture; and Reality Sandwich, a content site for street-savvy, curious consumers wanting to learn more about psychedelics. For more information, visit www.thedelic.com.

