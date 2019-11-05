US Nuclear Joins Fight Against Widespread Toxic PFAS Chemical Pollution in Our Air and Water

/EIN News/ -- New data shows toxic PFAS contamination has been detected in almost every major city in the USA. While the EPA works on setting new regulations for PFAS, some states and members of Congress have grown impatient with the progress of the EPA and have taken regulation into their own hands.



Los Angeles, CA, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- PFAS, poly-and perfluroroalkyl substances, are also known as “forever chemicals” because they don’t break down in the environment. Since these toxic chemicals don’t break down, they move through our food and water supply and eventually build up in our bodies over time. Due to the widespread, unregulated use of PFAS over the past several decades, nearly every American is now contaminated with PFAS, which can remain in the body for years and cause cancer, reproductive issues, and damage to the immune system, kidneys, and liver, among other concerns.

Known for their CBRN (chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear) sensor technology, US Nuclear Corp. (OTC: UCLE) realized that one of the first steps in addressing the PFAS crisis is to determine where the exposure is coming from and limit that exposure. To this end, US Nuclear has developed a new line of portable air and water samplers that are used (by health and safety inspectors, public, industrial hygienists) to easily obtain multiple concentrated samples of PFAS from suspected air or water sources, which are then sent to a lab for detailed analysis.

The public can be exposed to PFAS from a variety of sources, including:

Commercial/Household Products: Stain and water repellent clothing, carpets, rugs, and furniture; nonstick/Teflon products such as cookware. Also includes polishes, waxes, paints, cleaning products, and fire-fighting foams. Food packaged in materials containing PFAS, grown in PFAS contaminated soil or water, or processed with equipment that used PFAS. Additionally, PFAS builds up in our food supply, ultimately contaminating our crops, fish, and livestock. Indoor air and dust: production facilities or industries that use PFAS, and from products containing PFAS, such as furniture, leather, carpets, and clothing which slowly release these chemicals into the air over time. Drinking water: Our drinking water sources are often contaminated by local facilities working with PFAS, such as an industrial/manufacturing facility, oil refinery, fire-fighting training facility, or wastewater treatment plant.

US Nuclear’s portable air sampler, Model PFAS-100-AIR, utilizes a high-volume pump to trap airborne PFAS over time on a special activated-charcoal filter. After collection, this filter is sent into a lab, where it will be analyzed to tell you the airborne PFAS concentration for that area. US Nuclear’s portable water sampler, Model PFAS-100-H20, operates in a similar capacity, sampling a source of water using a special reverse osmosis process to obtain a small, concentrated volume of PFAS in water which is sent to the lab for measurement.

Due to the incredible persistence and mobility of PFAS, they have slowly built up in our environment and bodies over the last several decades. PFAS remain in our bodies for many years, with half-lives in people of up to eight years, and the level may increase to the point where we can suffer alarming health effects, including: cancer, hormone disruption, liver and kidney toxicity, harm to the immune system, and pregnancy/reproductive issues.

Congress is pushing the EPA to move faster in setting new PFAS standards and regulations as scientists, regulators, and the public express growing concern about PFAS and their effect on our health and environment.

Robert Goldstein, CEO of US Nuclear Corp, added, “We are glad to join in on the fight against this alarming health hazard. With a just few minor modifications to existing products, we were able to develop our PFAS air and water samplers, which we hope will be of use to those concerned about PFAS exposure.”

