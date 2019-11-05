OriginClear Inc. Discusses Driving Decentralized Water-Treatment Revolution in Exclusive Audio Interview

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkNewsAudio – OriginClear Inc. (OTCQB: OCLN) today announces the broadcast of its exclusive audio interview with NetworkNewsAudio (NNA), a NetworkNewsWire (NNW) solution that delivers clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness in the investment community.



OriginClear founder and CEO Riggs Eckelberry joins NNW’s Stuart Smith to explain the unique business model and market in which the Company operates. OriginClear is active in the decentralized water treatment market, where business, commercial, industrial and agriculture users treat their own water.

“Water infrastructure in America and elsewhere is falling apart, and increasingly, the big central facilities can’t handle water treatment,” Eckelberry said. “They, of course, keep their promises to the consumer, but with businesses, they’re saying, ‘You know what? You’re going to have to treat the water.’ And that new trend is where we think it’s all going to go. It’s where mainframes became PCs, its where big coal became solar, landlines became cell phones. It’s happening in water too.”

When asked about recent company milestones, Eckelberry pointed to two key appointments: Tom Marchesello as COO and Daniel Early as president of the company’s Module Water Systems Division. These two executives, along with the rest of the OriginClear leadership, bring together decades of experience in a wide range of industries, creating the perfect team to lead OriginClear from its position as pioneer in the industry to one of a clear leader.

In addition to his experience, Early also brings with him a number of patents in the water decentralization sector. When OriginClear brought him aboard, it also licensed his technology and started to build its business around that vital technology.

“Being water, it takes months to build,” observed Eckelberry, who noted the company is just now starting to see successful installations.

Looking forward, OriginClear is focusing on small, deployable, modular water-treatment units with the potential to revolutionize the water treatment industry.

“We want to start having conferences where we brand this new decentralized or on-premises or endpoint water treatment as the thing to do, so that we really start to attract the business users who are trying to solve these problems and be more sustainable in water treatment. Which, of course, will attract the vendors trying to sell to them. And maybe we can make a new power center that is the whole conference and the nexus of all these players,” stated Eckelberry.

About OriginClear

OriginClear (OTC: OCLN) deploys advanced technologies at the point of use, with modular, prefabricated systems that create durable assets and water independence for industry, commerce and agriculture. From its Texas-based factory, OriginClear designs and prefabricates an entire line of plug-n-play containerized Modular Water Systems ™ that enable water purification, recycling and wastewater management. The company manufactures and distributes these professional-grade, self-reliant units to commercial and industrial properties such as hotels and resorts, real estate housing developments, office buildings, military installations, schools, farms, food and beverage manufacturers, industrial warehouse, oil & gas producers, and medical and pharmaceutical facilities.

For more information, visit the company’s website at https://www.OriginClear.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

