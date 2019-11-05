There were 824 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,524 in the last 365 days.

Fuel Management Systems | World Markets Forecast to 2025 - United States Will Maintain a 7% Growth Momentum

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fuel Management System - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Fuel Management System market worldwide is projected to grow by US$262.5 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 6.1%.

Hardware, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$331.8 Million by the year 2025, Hardware will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$12.4 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$12.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from the rest of the European markets.

In Japan, Hardware will reach a market size of US$28 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$45.9 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.

Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific.

All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

Competitors identified in this market include:

  • Assetworks
  • Banlaw
  • Dover Fueling Solutions
  • ESI Total Fuel Management
  • Fluid Management Technology Pty. Ltd.
  • Franklin Fueling Systems
  • Gilbarco Veeder-Root
  • Guduza System Technologies (Pty.) Ltd.
  • HID Global Corporation
  • Multiforce Systems Corporation
  • Newlea Fuel Systems Ltd.
  • Piusi S.p.A.
  • Road Track
  • Romteck Australia
  • Sentinel Fuel Products Ltd.
  • SmartFlow Technologies
  • TECHNOTRADE International Inc.
  • Timeplan Fuel Solutions Ltd.
  • Triscan Group
  • World Fuel Services Corporation

ResearchAndMarkets.com
         Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
         press@researchandmarkets.com
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
         For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

