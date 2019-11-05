Fuel Management Systems | World Markets Forecast to 2025 - United States Will Maintain a 7% Growth Momentum
The Fuel Management System market worldwide is projected to grow by US$262.5 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 6.1%.
Hardware, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$331.8 Million by the year 2025, Hardware will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$12.4 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$12.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from the rest of the European markets.
In Japan, Hardware will reach a market size of US$28 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$45.9 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.
Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific.
All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include:
- Assetworks
- Banlaw
- Dover Fueling Solutions
- ESI Total Fuel Management
- Fluid Management Technology Pty. Ltd.
- Franklin Fueling Systems
- Gilbarco Veeder-Root
- Guduza System Technologies (Pty.) Ltd.
- HID Global Corporation
- Multiforce Systems Corporation
- Newlea Fuel Systems Ltd.
- Piusi S.p.A.
- Road Track
- Romteck Australia
- Sentinel Fuel Products Ltd.
- SmartFlow Technologies
- TECHNOTRADE International Inc.
- Timeplan Fuel Solutions Ltd.
- Triscan Group
- World Fuel Services Corporation
