Biopesticides Market Worth $10.24 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

/EIN News/ -- London, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, “Biopesticides Market Size by Type (Bioinsecticides, Biofungicides, Bionematicides, Bioherbicides), Application (Foliar Spray, Seed Treatment), Formulation (Liquid and Dry), Origin (Microbial, Biochemical, PIP), Crop Type - Global Forecast to 2025”, published by Meticulous Research®, the global biopesticides market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.1% from 2019 to reach $10.24 billion by 2025. Moreover, in terms of volume, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2019 to 2025 to reach 221.9 million kg by 2025.

The biopesticides have attracted attention in the pest management in the last decade and been increasingly promoted as a sustainable and environmentally friendly alternative to chemical pesticides. The research community across the globe has also seen a great potential in biological pesticides and is continuously focusing on developing new products. Despite of the small share of the overall plant protection chemicals market, the biopesticides have seen a rapid pace in the last few years. The growth in the biopesticides market is mainly due to increasing investment from leading crop protection companies in biopesticides market, growing awareness about environmental safety with use of biopesticides, growing organic farming & demand for organic food, and increasing government initiatives to promote the use of biopesticides across the globe.

The global biopesticides market study presents historical market data in terms of value and volume (2017 and 2018), estimated current data (2019), and forecasts for 2025 - by type (bioinsecticide, biofungicide, bionematicide, and bioherbicide); origin (microbial, biochemical, plant incorporated protectant); application (foliar spray, seed treatment, soil treatment, post-harvest, and root treatment); form (Liquid form and dry form); and crop type (fruits and vegetables, grains, cereals, and oilseeds., and other crops). The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at a regional and country level.

Based on type, bioinsecticides segment is estimated to command the largest share of the overall biopesticides market in 2019. The large share of this market is mainly attributed to growing awareness regarding environmental hazards due to chemical insecticides, high prevalence of insect-based infections, and rise in number of resistant pests. However, bionematicides segment is estimated to register the rapid growth during the forecast period of 2019-2025. The fast growth of this market is attributed to the growing crop infection by nematodes and strict government regulations on chemical nematicides.

Based on origin, microbial biopesticides segment is estimated to command the largest share of the overall biopesticides market in 2019. As microbial origin pesticides are composed of naturally occurring viruses, fungi, or bacteria, they are mostly preferred for organic and residue-free food production. Further, the factors such as higher advantage of selectivity; high affectivity; no adverse effects on humans, plants, and animals; and ease of use are responsible for the rapid adoption of the microbial biopesticides.

Based on form, liquid form is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall biopesticides market, mainly due to its higher effective duration (up to 6 months) as compared to that of dry formulation (up to 3 months), as well as its better performance over dry formulation in controlling diseases.

Based on mode of application, the foliar spray segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall biopesticides market in 2019. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to its higher efficiency as compared to other modes of applications. Also, the increased awareness of foliar spray products in the emerging markets and ease of application further supports the dominance of this segment. However, seed treatment application segment is slated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on crop type, fruits and vegetables crop type is estimated to dominate the overall biopesticides market with a healthy CAGR during the forecast period of 2019-2025. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to huge production of fruits and vegetables across the globe; increasing organic farming; and growing number of diseases on fruits and vegetables.

This research report analyzes major geographies and provides comprehensive analysis for North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (France, Germany, Spain, Italy, U.K. and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, and RoAPAC), Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. North America is estimated to command the largest share of the global biopesticides market in 2019, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The large share of this market is mainly attributed to the rising concerns over harmful chemicals on environment, increasing demand for organic food, and presence of streamlined registration process. Also, the presence of large number of key players in the region and growing adoption of eco-friendly farming methods by farmers further supports the growth of the North American biopesticides market. However, Asia-pacific region is projected to show lucrative growth potential for the biopesticides market during the analysis period. The growth in the Asia-Pacific region is mainly attributed to the increasing demand for organic food products, high prevalence of crop diseases, and government initiatives to develop and increase application of biopesticides in the region.

The report also includes extensive assessment of the key strategic developments adopted by leading market participants in the industry over the past 4 years (2016–2019). The key players operating in the global biopesticides market are BASF SE, Bayer CropScience AG, Marrone Bio Innovation, Certis USA L.L.C., The Dow Chemical Company, Monsanto Company (Part of Bayer), Isagro S.P.A., Camson Bio Technologies Limited, Andermatt Biocontol AG, Som Phytopharma India Limited, Syngenta, International Panaacea Ltd, The Stockton Group, BioWorks, Inc., Novozymes, Inc., Koppert B.V., W. Neudorff GMBH KG, Invivo Agrosciences, Valent U.S.A. LLC, and FMC Corporation.

