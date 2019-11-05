Update in Lawsuit for Investors in Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) shares announced by Shareholders Foundation

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in NASDAQ: ALGT shares.



Investors who purchased shares of Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) in May 2015 or earlier and continue to hold NASDAQ: ALGT shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



On April 24, 2018, a lawsuit was filed against Allegiant Travel Company over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws. The plaintiff alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Allegiant Travel Company lacked adequate systems to ensure its aircraft were being properly maintained, that consequently, Allegiant Travel Company was not operating responsibly and ethically, and providing safe working conditions for its employees, and that as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



On September 11, 2018, the case was transferred to District of Nevada and on October 22, 2018, an amended consolidated complaint was filed. The defendants filed their motion to dismiss the case on December 7, 2018, and on September 9, 2019, the court denied in part the motion to dismiss the case.



Those who purchased Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.



CONTACT:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

+1 (858) 779-1554

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com

3111 Camino Del Rio North

Suite 423

San Diego, CA 92108



The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.