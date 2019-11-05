Colabor Group Announces the Resignation of Mr. John Hemeon as Senior Vice-President and General Manager of Summit Foods

/EIN News/ -- BOUCHERVILLE, Quebec, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colabor Group Inc. (TSX: GCL) (“Colabor” or the “Corporation”) today announces the resignation of Mr. John Hemeon who is leaving the Corporation to pursue another career opportunity. John has been Senior Vice-President and General Manager of Colabor’s Summit Foods division since August 2018. He will assist the Company until his resignation takes effect on December 3, 2019.



“We thank John for his contribution to Colabor and wish him all the best in the next phase of his career,” concluded Mr. Pierre Gagné, Interim CEO.

Pierre Gagné will be supporting Summit Food’s management team while this division continues its transformation and reorganization plan and reviews its leadership requirements. Summit Foods recently terminated a non-profitable supply contract with Recipe Unlimited, as announced on October 17, 2019, and remains dedicated to further optimizing its operations and improving profitability.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed to be forward-looking statements reflecting the opinions or current expectations of Colabor Group Inc. concerning its performance, business operations and future events. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions and the analysis of the debt structure and available alternatives, and risks mentioned in the Corporation’s annual information form found under its profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com), such as the risk of dilution for existing shareholders. As such, these statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results, realities or events may differ materially. Except as required by law, the Corporation assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management’s beliefs, estimates or opinions or other factors change.

About Colabor

Colabor is a distributor and wholesaler of food and related products serving the hotel, restaurant and institutional markets or “HRI” in Quebec, Ontario and in the Atlantic provinces, as well as the retail market (grocery stores and convenience stores). Within its two operating segments, Colabor offers specialty food products such as meat, fresh fish and seafood, as well as food and related products through its Broadline activities.

Further information:

Pierre Gagné

Interim Chief Executive Officer

Senior Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer

Groupe Colabor Inc.

450-449-4911 ext. 1308

investors@colabor.com Danielle Ste-Marie

Ste-Marie Strategy and Communications Inc.

Investor Relations

450-449-0026 ext. 1308

investors@colabor.com



