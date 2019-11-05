K2 Welcomes New Chief Marketing Officer to Drive Market Growth

Carlos Carvajal joins company to lead global marketing and demand generation strategy

/EIN News/ -- BELLEVUE, Wash., Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SourceCode Technology Holdings, Inc., the maker of K2 Software and a leader in enterprise low-code application development, today announced the addition of Carlos Carvajal to its team as chief marketing officer (CMO). The new role is designed to enhance K2’s global go-to-market strategy and accelerate company growth. As CMO, Carvajal will lead K2’s global marketing initiatives, including the company’s marketing strategy, product marketing, communications, demand generation and branding.

“Carlos is a proven marketing leader and we welcome his strategic expertise to continue to strengthen K2’s industry position and revenue growth. His deep understanding of platform and cloud products coupled with his ability to further develop the marketing capabilities and scale that K2 requires makes him a great fit for this new role,” said Evan Ellis, CEO at K2. “Carlos’ experience and leadership will be invaluable as we continue to drive K2’s expansion worldwide.”

Carvajal brings 25 years of experience to high-growth industries leading marketing, product management and general management. Before joining K2, Carvajal was the CMO at Kony where he was responsible for defining and executing go-to-market strategies to drive exponential revenue growth and building a strong brand in low-code and digital banking solutions. Prior to Kony, he held several leadership roles at SolarWinds, including vice president of the flagship network management business and head of global demand generation.

“K2 is an industry leader in low-code development and is poised to completely redefine how organizations approach their digital transformation initiatives with process automation. I am eager to roll up my sleeves and help ensure that K2’s innovative solutions are top of mind for enterprises worldwide looking to easily automate and manage critical business processes that have powerful outcomes," said Carvajal.

About K2

K2 , a leader in enterprise low-code application development, enables companies to speed time-to-market and simplify the creation of modern process applications, automate workflows and transform their businesses. More than 4 million users in over 84 countries, including 30 percent of Fortune 100 are using K2 to take control of their business processes, increase visibility and improve operational efficiency. Discover what you can accomplish when you connect your people, processes and data at K2.com .



Contact

Andrea Mocherman

K2

+1 (425) 883-4200

press@k2.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.