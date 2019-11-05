Bragg Gaming Group Signs Deal with Seneca Gaming Corporation in Partnership with Kambi Group

First major U.S. casino and sportsbook deal signals Bragg’s entry into the burgeoning U.S. gaming market through subsidiary ORYX Gaming

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragg Gaming Group (TSXV:BRAG, OTC:BRGGF) (Bragg) announced today that it has signed a deal, subject to regulatory approval, with the Seneca Gaming Corporation (SGC), to provide casino services and player account management (PAM) to SGC’s three casinos located in Western New York, through subsidiary ORYX Gaming. The agreement is in partnership with global sports betting provider Kambi Group plc (Kambi), and signals Bragg’s first foray into the burgeoning U.S. gaming market.



SGC operates three Class III gaming operations in Western New York. The multi-channel agreement will see the Bragg-Kambi team provide ORYX’s world-class online gaming platform, including a PAM system, desktop and mobile gaming portal (when available), casino services and integration with Kambi’s cutting-edge portfolio of on-property sports wagering products inside Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino in Niagara Falls, Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino in Buffalo, and Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino in Salamanca.

Seneca Resorts & Casinos, which recently became the exclusive casino partner of the Buffalo Bills, will begin the roll-out of on-property sportsbooks imminently, enabling all three casinos to offer sports betting before the end of the year. Bragg/Kambi also plan to launch online and mobile sports wagering and casino throughout the Seneca Resorts & Casinos network once those products are available in New York and regulatory clearance has been obtained.

In tandem with the SGC agreement, Bragg also announced a global gaming arrangement with Kambi to explore and collaborate on strategic opportunities, focusing primarily on the burgeoning U.S. market.

“The agreement with Seneca and Kambi is a game-changer for Bragg,” said Dominic Mansour, CEO, Bragg Gaming Group. “The U.S. casino and sports betting market is rapidly expanding, and ORYX’s expertise in PAM, casino, marketing and operations services, and integrations between land-based and online, positions us well to take advantage of this growth. Entering the market with two such strong partners as Kambi and Seneca is an ideal scenario.”

“I’m delighted to agree to this sports betting agreement with Seneca Gaming Corporation, along with Bragg Gaming, a platform and gaming provider that will enable a fully-managed sportsbook and gaming service,” said Kristian Nylén, Chief Executive Officer of Kambi. “Through its brick and mortar casinos, Seneca Gaming Corporation has developed a reputation for delivering high-quality, entertaining experiences, with customer experience at its core. We believe this reputation will only be enhanced as its patrons begin familiarize themselves with the exciting sports betting experiences the Kambi Sportsbook offers.”

“The agreement with Bragg and Kambi is a huge win for our customers,” said Holly Gagnon, President and CEO of Seneca Gaming Corporation. “Providing access to sports betting has been something that our customers have long looked forward to, and Bragg’s world-class casino and player account management services, together with Kambi’s market-leading sports wagering products, will create a fantastic customer experience that we can’t wait to offer.”

About Bragg Gaming

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (TSXV:BRAG, OTC:BRGGF) is a next generation gaming group with cutting-edge technology, leading brands and world-class management expertise, developing into a global gaming force. Formed by a team of gaming industry experts, Bragg’s portfolio includes ORYX Gaming , an innovative B2B gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator and GIVEMESPORT , a top sports media outlet and with over 26M fans, the number one Facebook Sport Publisher. Through these brands, Bragg is focused on becoming a leader within the evolving global gaming industry. Learn more at https://www.bragg.games .

About Seneca Gaming Corporation

Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino is located just minutes from the world-famous Niagara Falls in Western New York, near the Canadian border. The property is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week and 365 days a year. Guest can enjoy 147,000 square feet of gaming space with more than 2,500 slot machines and over 80 table games, 10 restaurants, live entertainment and a AAA Four Diamond Award-winning, 26-story hotel with 604 deluxe rooms and suites, a spa and salon, fitness center, indoor pool and STIR feature bar with live entertainment, signature cocktails, and a stunning 43-foot high-definition video wall as well as the first of its kind on the East Coast-Lightning Link Lounge. Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino is the latest attraction in the rapidly developing Cobblestone District along Buffalo, N.Y.’s Inner Harbor and is located just minutes from the Peace Bridge to Fort Erie, Canada, and a half-hour from Niagara Falls. The property is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week and 365 days a year. Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino is nestled at the foot of the majestic Allegheny Mountains along the New York/Pennsylvania border and is located off exit 20 of the Interstate 86 near U.S. Route 219. The property is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week and 365 days a year. Guests can enjoy over 1,600 slot machines and more than 30 table games, seven dining locations, live entertainment and an AAA Four Diamond Award-winning hotel with 413 deluxe rooms and suites, a spa and salon, fitness center and indoor pool.

About Kambi

Kambi is a provider of premium sports betting services to licensed B2C gaming operators. Kambi Group plc is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Our services encompass a broad offering from front-end user interface through to odds compiling, customer intelligence and risk management, built on an in-house developed software platform. Kambi’s 20-plus customers include 888 Holdings, ATG, DraftKings, Greenwood Gaming & Entertainment, Kindred Group, LeoVegas, Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment, Penn National Gaming, Rank Group, and Rush Street Interactive. Kambi employs more than 750 staff across offices in Malta (headquarters), Australia, Philippines, Romania, Sweden, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Kambi utilises a best of breed security approach, and is ISO 27001and eCOGRA certified. Kambi Group plc is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the symbol "KAMBI". Read more on www.kambi.com .

