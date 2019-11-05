Atreca to Highlight ATRC-101 Preclinical Data at the 2019 Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting

/EIN News/ -- REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atreca, Inc. (Atreca) (NASDAQ: BCEL), a biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapeutics based on a deep understanding of the human immune response, today announced that it will present a poster describing preclinical evaluations of ATRC-101 at the upcoming 34th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC 2019), to be held from November 6-10 in National Harbor, MD. ATRC-101 is a novel, first-in-class therapeutic candidate that targets a tumor-associated ribonucleoprotein complex, derived from a human antibody discovered by Atreca’s proprietary Immune Repertoire Capture® (IRC™) platform.



The poster will describe the characterization and target of ATRC-101 and will include preclinical data highlighting ATRC-101’s robust anti-tumor activity as monotherapy and favorable safety profile. Atreca remains on track to file an Investigational New Drug (IND) application for ATRC-101 during the fourth quarter of 2019, with plans to commence a Phase 1b study in multiple solid tumor types in early 2020.

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Presentation Title: “ATRC-101: A First-in-Class Engineered Fully Human Monoclonal Antibody that Targets a Tumor-Restricted Ribonucleoprotein Complex”

Date: Saturday, November 9, 2019

Time: 7:00AM – 8:30 PM PST

Location: Gaylord National Hotel & Convention Center, National Harbor, MD

Category: Novel Single-Agent Immunotherapies

Poster/Abstract Number: P778

Authors: Norman M. Greenberg, PhD, et al.

About ATRC-101

ATRC-101 is a monoclonal antibody derived from an antibody identified using Atreca’s discovery platform. ATRC-101 functions through a novel mechanism of action, referred to by Atreca as Driver Antigen Engagement. This mechanism involves systemic delivery of an agent that causes extensive remodeling of the tumor microenvironment and the destruction of tumor cells via both the innate and adaptive immune systems. Atreca has identified the target of ATRC-101 as a ribonucleoprotein (RNP) complex. ATRC-101 has demonstrated robust anti-tumor activity as a single agent in multiple preclinical syngeneic tumor models, including one model in which PD-1 checkpoint inhibitors typically display limited activity. ATRC-101 has also demonstrated preclinical activity in combination with other immunotherapeutics (including PD-1 checkpoint inhibitors). Further, ATRC-101 has been shown to react in vitro with a majority of human ovarian, non-small cell lung, colorectal and breast cancer samples from multiple patients.

About Atreca, Inc.

Atreca is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing its differentiated platform to discover and develop novel antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Atreca’s discovery platform relies on the human immune system to discover unique antibody-target pairs from patients experiencing an active immune response against their tumors. These unique antibody-target pairs represent a potentially novel and previously unexplored landscape of immuno-oncology targets and provide the basis for novel clinical therapeutic candidates such as ATRC-101, the company’s lead clinical candidate. The company expects to file an Investigational New Drug application for ATRC-101 in the fourth quarter of 2019 and to commence a Phase 1b study in multiple solid tumor types in early 2020. For more information on Atreca, please visit www.atreca.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding our strategy and future plans, including statements regarding the development of ATRC-101 and our clinical and regulatory plans, and the timing thereof. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, objectives, representations and contentions and are not historical facts and typically are identified by use of terms such as “will”, “expect,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar words, although some forward-looking statements are expressed differently. Our actual results may differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties related to the initiation, timing, progress and results of our research and development programs, preclinical studies, any clinical trials and Investigational New Drug application and other regulatory submissions, and other matters that are described in our prospectus, dated June 19, 2019, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) pursuant to Rule 424(b) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov , including the risk factors set forth therein. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement in this press release, except as required by law.

Contacts

Atreca, Inc.

Herb Cross

Chief Financial Officer

info@atreca.com



Investors:

Alex Gray, 650-779-9251, ext. 251

agray@atreca.com

Media:

Sheryl Seapy, 213-262-9390

sseapy@w2ogroup.com

Source: Atreca, Inc.



