New campaign asks Albertans to “Join the Resistance” against #KenneysCuts and the #KenneyRecession

Kenney’s cuts will trigger a recession and crash the Alberta economy, warn unions

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Some of Alberta’s largest unions have launched a campaign aimed at stopping the Kenney government from triggering a recession by implementing deep spending cuts while the economy is already faltering.



“Cuts of the magnitude being planned by the Kenney government will turn a weak economy into a full-blown recession,” says Alberta Federation of Labour president Gil McGowan. “Jason Kenney promised jobs and economic growth. But he’s delivering the exact opposite. This is an economy-destroying agenda, and we’re encouraging Albertans to stand up and push back.”

There are 29 unions affiliated with the AFL, including big ones like the United Nurses of Alberta (UNA), the Health Sciences Association of Alberta (HSAA), the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) and the United Steelworkers (USW).

Together, they represent 180,000 working Albertans, and today, they are officially launching a website, www.KenneysCuts.ca and a number of video ads; all aimed at drawing public attention to the damage that the Kenney budget will do to the Alberta economy.

The first animated video compares the Alberta economy to a plane that Jason Kenney crashes into the side of a mountain. The second video , argues that public services and infrastructure are an important part of the foundation of our economy; and that weakening that foundation, will weaken the economy. Finally, the third video calls on concerned Albertans to “Join the Resistance.”

“The economy is like a plane with two engines; one for the private sector and one for the public sector,” says McGowan. “When the private sector engine starts to sputter, the last thing you want to do is turn off the public sector engine. But that’s exactly what the Kenney government is doing. It’s an approach that will kill jobs and crash the economy. That’s why we’re asking our fellow Albertans to push back and join the resistance. Kenney’s cuts are bad for individual Albertans; they’re bad for families; and they’re bad for our economy.”

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

The presidents of unions affiliated with the AFL will be meeting in Calgary today and will make themselves available to answer questions about the #KenneysCuts campaign.

WHO:

Gil McGowan, President, Alberta Federation of Labour (AFL)

Heather Smith, President, United Nurses of Alberta (UNA)

Mike Parker President, Health Sciences Association of Alberta (HSAA) and

Rory Gill, President, Canadian Union of Public Employees Alberta (CUPE Alberta)

WHEN: November 5, 2019, 3:00 p.m.

WHERE: St. Louis Room, Hilton Garden Inn, 711 4th Street, SE, Calgary, Alberta

There will also be a Join the Resistance Town Hall in Calgary this evening:

WHEN: November 5, 2019 from 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

WHERE: Engineered Air Theatre, Calgary Arts Commons, 250 8 Ave SE, Calgary, Alberta

LINKS:

Video #1: Kenney cuts will crash the Alberta economy

Video #2: Public services and infrastructure are the foundation of our economy

Video #3: Join the Resistance!

Related link: New report confirms that budget will tip Alberta into recession and kill more jobs than the oil-price collapse of 2014-16

MEDIA MAY CONTACT GIL MCGOWAN DIRECTLY, TODAY IN CALGARY:

Gil McGowan, President, Alberta Federation of Labour

Cell: 780-218-9888 or Email: gmcgowan@afl.org



