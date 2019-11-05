MZ North America Expands IPO Advisory Services for Companies

Alina Plaia to lead MZ’s IPO advisory vertical to enhance MZ’s comprehensive one‐stop‐shop business model for Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

(GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEW YORK, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MZ, a leading investor relations consultancy and IR technology solutions provider, today announced an expansion of its IPO Advisory Service vertical aimed to guide companies through every step of the capitalization journey to a successful IPO.



Newly appointed Alina Plaia, Managing Director, will spearhead MZ’s efforts in leading private companies through the complex IPO process, from careful planning and impeccable execution to consequently flowing successful IR strategy and support expanding into post-IPO phase. Services span initial assessments of readiness and advice on optimal investment banking syndicate selection, prospectus and marketing materials creation, key investor introductions long before the IPO roadshow - MZ will deliver the process needed to secure growth capital and long-term shareholder support.

“Our focus is to equip clients with the knowledge they need to navigate the IPO journey,” said Alina. “The end goal is a winning IPO that continues to create value for all shareholders year over year, strengthens corporate and financial brand of our clients, enhances their visibility, transparency, market positioning and management credibility. The MZ team will serve as an internal chaperone, acting as an issuer’s advocate and advisor exercising the highest degree of fiduciary duty to the company and its stakeholders. I look forward to leveraging deep and diverse expertise of the MZ team, its corporate brand and incredible technological and financial resources and broadening spectrum of its much-needed services into the pre-IPO segment.”

Ted Haberfield, President of MZ North America, added, “MZ understands the key attributes of an effective IPO and transition to a public company. With Alina’s extensive capital markets achievements, such as raising over $1Bn in capital for clients across all market caps, combined with MZ’s established investor relations program and technology solutions, we can now offer services throughout the complete lifetime of a company. We welcome her aboard the MZ team.”

Ms. Plaia has 20 years of experience in investor relations and communications, investment banking and equity research sales, SEC and FINRA regulatory reporting. Coupled with a CPA background and IR Charter from NIRI, her background brings an invaluable multi-faceted approach in preparing companies for growth and productive interactions in capital markets. Alina honed her expertise on Wall Street as a Director of Emerging Markets Research Sales in the Investment Banking division of UniCredit Securities in New York City. During her tenure within European Equity Sales team, she liaised with major U.S. asset managers assisting them with research ideas and advice on navigating through capital markets in Central & Eastern Europe. Prior to UniCredit Ms. Plaia was part of a regulatory reporting and asset and liability management teams at Societe Generale, SG Cowen, and Credit Suisse. She holds MBA in Finance from New York University. Ms. Plaia is a member of OSEA Angels Community and an active participant of Titan Angles fund. Ms. Plaia is also a CEO and a Co-Founder of Wide Bridge, Inc., a boutique advisory firm that serves high growth technology companies worldwide since 2008. She lives with her family in Newport Coast, California. Her philanthropy efforts focus on serving on the Board of Laguna Beach Boys and Girls Club and on several advisory committees in charge of strategy and special projects.

IPO Advisory Services include:

Planning

Assessing IPO readiness and investment banking landscape

Advice on syndicate selection

Market interest evaluation and appraisal

Coordination of complete placement process

Execution

Prospectus drafting

IPO marketing materials – Presentation, Fact Sheet & Video

Roadshow scripting

Management coaching and Q&A preparation

Regulation FD and compliance training for senior staff

Industry and peer intelligence

Financial models, valuation and forecasting support

Exchange venue selection

Dedicated market maker selection (when appropriate)

ESG and CSR Best Practices

Investor targeting

Introductions to key IPO institutional buyers and equity research analysts

Deal roadshow feedback and analysis

IPO day financial media and public relations strategy and execution

Post IPO - Transition to Investor Relations and Corporate Communications program utilizing MZ Technology Solutions:

IR website development and coordination

Press release and shareholder communication distribution

CRM and shareholder communication systems

Preparation for 10-Q and 10-K, first earnings release and conference call

Employee communications and spokesperson guidelines

Manage investor expectations with clear and effective communications with a dedicated account manager

Public relations and social media strategy

Non-deal road shows and expansion of coverage

About MZ Group

MZ North America is the US division of MZ Group, a multinational company and the world’s largest independent investor relations and corporate communications firm. MZ North America, which was founded in 1996, currently serves 25 public companies representing several industries and sectors. We focus on providing innovative personalized services to private and public companies, supported by our exclusive one‐stop‐shop business model. Through a proven track record of timely execution and consistently identifying winning companies, MZ North America has become a trusted brand in the market. We provide a strong value proposition for both private and public clients and investors that lead to results, not just promises. MZ North America has a global footprint with offices located in New York, Chicago, San Diego, Orange County, Austin, Minneapolis, Vancouver, Hong Kong, Taipei, and São Paulo. This provides clients with both US and global access to investors.

