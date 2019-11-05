Calithera to Present Preclinical Data from IL4I1 and CD73 Programs at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting

/EIN News/ -- - First presentation of preclinical data for newly-announced IL4I1 immuno-oncology program



- Additional data demonstrate potential of CD73 inhibitor CB-708 to combine with immuno-oncology and chemotherapy agents in solid tumors

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CALA), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of cancer and other life-threatening diseases, today announced that new data from its research and development portfolio have been accepted for presentation at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 34th Annual Meeting taking place November 6-10, 2019, in National Harbor, Maryland.

“We look forward to sharing the first data on IL4I1, which is an investigational first-in-class small molecule immune-oncology program, as well as new data from the development program for our novel CD73 inhibitor CB-708,” said Susan Molineaux, PhD, president and chief executive officer of Calithera. “In addition to highlighting several important advancements in our early-stage portfolio, these presentations reinforce our commitment to creating a robust pipeline of novel therapies that have significant potential to improve cancer treatment.”

IL4I1 (Interleukin 4-Induced Gene 1) is an enzyme that inhibits T-cell function. It is a novel target for cancer immunotherapy and aligns with Calithera’s clinical focus on onco-metabolism. Preclinical data from Calithera’s program exploring a novel, orally-bioavailable small-molecule inhibitor of IL4I1 will be presented in a SITC 2019 poster session (Abstract P791):

Date: Friday, November 8 at 7:00 am-8:00 pm ET



Title: Anti-tumor activity of a small molecule inhibitor of the immuno-suppressive enzyme Interleukin 4 (IL-4)-Induced Gene 1 (IL4I1)



Presenter: Andrew MacKinnon, PhD, Calithera



Location: Prince George’s Exhibition Halls AB



This presentation will include results from studies investigating the preclinical anti-tumor activity of an inhibitor of IL4I1. The compound dosed orally has demonstrated single-agent anti-tumor activity in B-cell lymphoma and other lymphoid and solid tumor mouse models, without observed toxicity in this setting. Additionally, it has demonstrated an ability to increase inflammation in tumors, consistent with an on-target mechanism of action.

An update on Calithera’s CB-708 program will be presented in a poster presentation (Abstract P484):

Date: Saturday, November 9 at 7:00 am-8:30 pm ET



Title: CB-708, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 with immunostimulatory and anti-tumor activity



Presenter: Clarissa Lee, PhD, Calithera Biosciences



Location: Prince George's Exhibition Halls AB



CB-708 is an orally bioavailable, potent inhibitor of CD73, which in preclinical studies has demonstrated superior activity compared to a clinical CD73 antibody biosimilar. The SITC presentation will feature results from studies investigating the preclinical immunostimulatory and anti-tumor activity of CB-708 in combination with immuno-oncology (anti PD-L1) or chemotherapy agents (oxaliplatin, doxorubicin or docetaxel). These combinations enhance the anti-tumor effect in checkpoint blockade and chemotherapy in mouse models.

Additional meeting information and accepted abstracts can be found at the SITC website www.sitcancer.org . The Calithera poster presentations will be available at www.calithera.com in the Publications section.

About IL4I1

Interleukin 4 (IL-4)-Induced Gene 1 (IL4I1) is an enzyme that is primarily expressed by tumor cells and antigen presenting cells, and produces hydrogen peroxide, an inhibitor of T-cell function. IL4I1 has a potential role in immune evasion and inhibition may enhance an effective anti-tumor immune response. Calithera’s pipeline includes an investigational first-in-class, potent, orally-bioavailable IL4I1 inhibitor.

About CB-708

CB-708 is a small-molecule inhibitor of CD73, which is an enzyme in the tumor microenvironment that produces adenosine, a powerful inhibitor of immune function in tumors. CD73 is expressed across a wide range of tumor types and tumor infiltrating leukocytes. Expression of CD73 often correlates with poor prognosis in patients with cancer. Blockade of adenosine production by CD73 inhibition is expected to reverse immunosuppression in the tumor microenvironment and enhance the immune system’s ability to fight the cancer. CB-708 is orally bioavailable and shows distribution to all tissues, including the brain.

About Calithera

Calithera Biosciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery and development of targeted therapies that disrupt cellular metabolic pathways to preferentially block tumor cells and enhance immune-cell activity. Driven by a commitment to rigorous science and a passion for improving the lives of people impacted by cancer and other life-threatening diseases, Calithera is advancing a pipeline of first-in-clinic, oral therapeutics to meaningfully expand treatment options available to patients. Calithera is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. For more information about Calithera, please visit www.calithera.com .

Forward Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "poised" and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions, or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include those related to the safety, tolerability and efficacy of Calithera’s product candidates, the overall advancement of Calithera’s product candidates in clinical trials, the unmet need in the treatment of patients with advanced disease, and Calithera’s plans to continue development of its product candidates. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The product candidates that Calithera develops may not progress through clinical development or receive required regulatory approvals within expected timelines or at all. In addition, clinical trials may not confirm any safety, potency or other product characteristics described or assumed in this press release. Such product candidates may not be beneficial to patients or successfully commercialized. The failure to meet expectations with respect to any of the foregoing matters may have a negative effect on Calithera's stock price. Additional information concerning these and other risk factors affecting Calithera's business can be found in Calithera's most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and other periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, Calithera disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

SOURCE: Calithera Biosciences, Incorporated





CONTACT:

Jennifer McNealey

ir@Calithera.com

650-870-1071



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.