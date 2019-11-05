Roadman Investments Investee Champignon Brands Announces Major European Distribution Agreement

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roadman Investments Corp. (TSXV: LITT) (FWB: 1QD) (OTC: RMANF) (“Roadman Investments” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce a major distribution partnership between investee Champignon Brands Inc. and Eurolife Brands Inc. (CSE: EURO). Under the terms of the agreement, Eurolife Brands Inc. has been granted exclusive preferred distributor status for the jurisdictions of Germany, Switzerland and the United Kingdom in addition to non-exclusive distribution rights in various other locales globally. Eurolife Brands will integrate Champignon Brands products into its e-commerce platform along with potential distribution in select brick-and-mortar retail locations. Eurolife anticipates placing an initial product purchase order in Q4 of 2019 in order to stock inventory to fulfill initial consumer demand.



"The addition of Champignon products to our suite of health and wellness-oriented CPG offerings is a natural fit," stated Shawn Moniz, chief executive Officer and director of Eurolife. "Informed, educated and health-conscious European consumers demand products that are not only high quality but are on the cutting edge of their respective industry segments and we believe that Champignon fits this criteria.”

The global functional mushrooms market is expected to gain momentum from growing awareness regarding the health benefits of mushrooms and is projected to grow to $34.3 billion by 2024, with Europe experiencing the fastest growth world-wide. *

The Champignon team has been focused on obtaining additional distributor partnerships and has signed up distribution partners in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario. The company aims to enhance the health and wellness of millions of consumers through organic growing practices, commercial cultivation, research and development, and the distribution of a premium, mushroom-infused suite of products. Champignon is currently working toward a Q4 2019 initial public offering in Canada and is launching several new marketing campaigns to increase online sales of their products.

CEO and Director Luke Montaine commented: “We are thrilled with the progress Champignon is making and this new partnership and foray into the European marketing is a very positive development.”

About Eurolife Brands Inc.

Eurolife Brands is a leading global markets cannabis brand empowering the medical, recreational and CPG cannabis industry worldwide through a data-driven CBD marketplace supported by exclusive and unbiased physician-backed cannabis education and detailed consumer analytics.

About Roadman Investments

Roadman Investments is mandated with realizing alpha returns for its shareholders via the tactical deployment of capital across the resource, agricultural, financial services, technology and health and wellness verticals.

For further information, please contact:

Media Contact:

Nikolai Vassev

nik@iacinvest.com

+1 (778) 772-1751

Learn more about Roadman by visiting our website at: https://roadmancorp.com/

* https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/functional-mushroom-market

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements – This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the business of the Company. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from results contemplated by the forward-looking statements. When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward looking statements, oral or written, made by itself or on its behalf except as required by law.



