Global Scalable Data Center Wired Switch Market Demand, Vendors,Development Strategy, Future Trends and Industry Growth

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, November 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This Scalable Data Center Wired Switch market study provides a detailed analysis of different business models, market shares, important strategies of the market. Apart from the detailed analysis of the major influencing factors, market data in terms of segment, region, and revenues are also provided in this report. This latest study is also the most comprehensive documentation which covers all the facets of the growing data center wired switch.

As per the latest market report, the worldwide market for Scalable Data Center Wired Switch is expected to cross around USD 12 to 15 billion by the end of 2024. The compound annual growth rate will be around 7.2 percent.

Most of the companies or corporates use switches to connect servers, computers, and other different devices within a building to create a network. This is a cost-effective solution that can boost productivity by effecting allocating the resources and sharing information throughout the network.

The major reason for the growth of this market is the increasing demand for such switches in different industries, especially in the data center industry. Besides, for the past few years, growing investment of IT players on data center infrastructure has been witnessed following the rapid development of macro-economic IT architectures, which, in turn, has triggered the demand for such wired switches across the world. The increasing need for efficient data center management is also expected to drive the growth of this market during the forecast period.

Top key Players

* Broadcom

* Brocade

* Cavium Networks

* Cisco

* Facebook Pods

* Arris / Broadcom

Geographical Market Segmentation Analysis

The world Scalable Data Center Wired Switch market, based on geography, is segmented into North America, South America, Middle East & Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Apart from these regional markets, this latest market research report also analyses the market condition of various major countries. So, the countries included in this report are the United States, India, the UK, China, Japan, Australia, South Africa, Brazil, New Zealand, Italy, Indonesia, France, Germany, GCC Countries, and more. However, among all these regions, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to dominate the global market in the coming years as the data center number in this region is now increasing.

Industry News

In October 2019, Broadcom launched its BCM65450 family of G.fast modem devices. The company informed that the BCM65450 is designed and developed specifically to bridge the fiber and copper gap and get the operator to gigabit services revenue. The new solution has demonstrated the commitment of Broadcom to support the broadband infrastructure.

