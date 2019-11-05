H2O Innovation: Utility Partners Renews Three (3) O&M Contracts, totaling $30.1 M

/EIN News/ -- QUEBEC CITY, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSXV: HEO) – H 2 O Innovation Inc. (“H 2 O Innovation” or the “Corporation”) is proud to announce Utility Partners, LLC (“UP”), its business line providing operation and maintenance services (“O&M”) in North America, recently renewed three (3) contracts. These contracts, valued at $30.1 M, bring the Corporation’s O&M business backlog to $112.8 M.

Utility Partners has renewed three (3) municipal contracts in the states of Mississippi, Vermont and New Hampshire. The first contract is renewed for an initial period of six (6) years, with three (3) renewal options of two (2) years each. UP has been in a successful partnership with this Mississippi client for over a decade. The second contract was renewed for a 5-year period, and the third, for three (3) additional years.

“Utility Partners is proud to gain these renewals. It shows, once again, the continued belief and trust that our clients and community residents have in our team”, added Bill Douglass, Vice-President of the Operation & Maintenance division of H 2 O Innovation and Managing Director of Utility Partners.

About H 2 O Innovation

H 2 O Innovation designs and provides state-of-the-art, custom-built and integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy and natural resources end-users. The Corporation’s activities rely on three pillars which are i) water and wastewater projects; ii) specialty products and services, including a complete line of specialty chemicals, consumables, specialized products for the water treatment industry as well as control and monitoring systems; and iii) operation and maintenance services for water and wastewater treatment systems. For more information, visit www.h2oinnovation.com.

About Utility Partners

Utility Partners operates, maintains, and repairs water and wastewater treatment plants, distribution equipment and other water utilities for all of its municipal customers. It currently employs 435 employees for the operation of more than 175 utilities in two (2) Canadian provinces and eleven (11) US states, mainly on the US Gulf coast, Southeast, Northeast (New England) and the West Coast. For more information, visit www.utilitypartnersllc.com.

