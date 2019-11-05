MarketAxess Raises Funds for Emerging Market Communities

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: MKTX), the operator of a leading electronic trading platform for fixed-income securities, and the provider of market data and post-trade services for the global fixed-income markets, has raised over $270,000 for emerging market communities following the Seventeenth Annual Emerging Markets Charity Trading Day, which was held on October 23, 2019. The event was once again held in partnership with the Emerging Markets Traders Association (EMTA).



Sandy White, Co-Head of Emerging Markets Product Management with MarketAxess, noted, “We are incredibly grateful for the continued support from our global investor and dealer clients who help make the Emerging Markets Charity Trading Day a success. We’ve raised nearly $2 million across the last seventeen years and remain deeply committed to the quality of life in emerging market countries.”

The MarketAxess electronic trading platform connects more than 1,100 active global investors and dealers in 70 countries to trade hard-currency EM corporate and sovereign bonds as well as EM debt denominated in 26 global local currencies. Emerging Market trade volume reached a record $132 billion in the third quarter of 2019, up 51% year-over-year.

Jonathan Murno, Managing Director at EMTA, added, “We are incredibly grateful for the generosity of the MarketAxess and its Charity Trading Day, which for almost two decades has provided crucial support for health and education programs in emerging countries.”

The charities that will benefit from trading activity across the MarketAxess platform include:

African Dream Academy Foundation makes grants to the African Dream Academy in Liberia to reduce poverty and foster sustainable development by educating and providing healthcare to children, while also teaching vocational skills to their parents. www.africandreamacademy.org

Care 2 Communities is creating a model for sustainable, community-based healthcare in Haiti that transforms the status quo, meets the needs of poor and low-income people, and empowers families to lead healthier lives. www.care2communities.org

The Orphaned Starfish Foundation is dedicated to helping orphans and at-risk youth break their cycles of abuse and poverty through computer-based education, job training and job placement assistance throughout the world. www.orphanedstarfish.org

World Connect makes authentic global connections to the most under-resourced areas of the world by investing in social entrepreneurs who locally drive their own transformative, self-sustaining development. www.worldconnect-us.org

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess operates a leading, institutional electronic trading platform delivering expanded liquidity opportunities, improved execution quality and significant cost savings across global fixed-income markets. A record $1.7 trillion of U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high yield bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds and other fixed income securities traded through MarketAxess’ patented trading technology in 2018. The global community of 1,600 firms trading on MarketAxess today include the world’s leading asset managers and institutional broker-dealers. MarketAxess’ award-winning Open Trading™ marketplace is regarded as the preferred all-to-all trading solution in the global credit markets, creating a unique liquidity pool for a broad range of credit market participants. Drawing on its deep data and analytical resources, MarketAxess enables automated trading solutions and, through its Trax® division, provides a range of pre- and post-trade services and products.

MarketAxess is headquartered in New York and has offices in London, Amsterdam, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, Salt Lake City, San Francisco, São Paulo, Hong Kong and Singapore. For more information, please visit www.marketaxess.com.

About EMTA

Founded in 1990, EMTA (formerly the Emerging Markets Traders Association) is a not-for-profit corporation dedicated to promoting the orderly development of fair, efficient and transparent trading markets for emerging markets instruments, and the integration of the emerging markets into the global financial marketplace. For more information, please visit www.emta.org .

MarketAxess Contacts:

Kyle White

MarketAxess Holdings Inc.

+1 212 813 6355

kwhite@marketaxess.com

Davis MacMillan

RF | Binder

+1 212 994 7509

MarketAxessPR@rfbinder.com

EMTA Contacts:

Jonathan Murno

EMTA

+1-646-676-4293

jmurno@emta.org



