SMARTPM™ CEO, MICHAEL PINK, TO PRESENT AT THE 2019 IRMI CONSTRUCTION RISK CONFERENCE

“A Data-Driven Approach to Reducing Overruns and Delays”

/EIN News/ -- Atlanta, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartPM™ Technologies, leading provider of Automated Project Analytics Software for the Construction Industry, announced today that Michael Pink, CEO of SmartPM™ Technologies, will be speaking at the International Risk Management Institute (IRMI)’s 2019 Construction Risk Conference (CRC). Pink will be speaking on the topic of using automated data analytics to improve Construction project performance and reduce project delays and cost overruns.

According to Pink, “While there are many tools in the construction industry designed to track tasks and timelines, none have solved the industry epidemic of project delays and cost overruns. In fact, 75% of commercial construction projects are STILL significantly delayed, with an average overrun of 10%, costing stakeholders well over a Trillion dollars annually.”

Pink goes on to say, “I believe this problem can be solved with automated project analytics, which are absolutely critical to risk management in the Construction industry, and I look forward to sharing my thoughts on this important topic with the IRMI community.”

For more information about IRMI, CRC, or to see the full line up of speakers, visit: https://www.irmi.com/conferences/construction-risk-conference.

