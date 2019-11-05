Axovant Gene Therapies Announces Investor Conference Presentations for the Remainder of 2019

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK and BASEL, Switzerland, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axovant Gene Therapies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: AXGT), a clinical-stage company developing innovative gene therapies, today announced that Pavan Cheruvu, M.D., chief executive officer, will present at the following investor conferences:



10 th Annual Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London: Presentation on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 6:00 PM GMT / 1:00 PM EST



Presentation on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 6:00 PM GMT / 1:00 PM EST Evercore ISI 2 nd Annual HealthCONx Conference: Presentation on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 9:50 AM EST



Presentation on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 9:50 AM EST Piper Jaffray 31st Annual Healthcare Conference: Fireside chat on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 10:30 AM EST

A live webcast of the Jefferies and Piper Jaffray conference presentations will be available in the Events section of Axovant's website at www.axovant.com . Replays will be available for approximately 30 days following the conference.

About Axovant Gene Therapies

Axovant Gene Therapies, Ltd., part of the Roivant family of companies, is a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing a pipeline of innovative product candidates for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. Our current pipeline of gene therapy candidates targets GM1 gangliosidosis, GM2 gangliosidosis (including Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease), and Parkinson’s disease. Axovant is focused on accelerating product candidates into and through clinical trials with a team of experts in gene therapy development and through external partnerships with leading gene therapy organizations. For more information, visit www.axovant.com .

About Roivant

Roivant aims to improve health by rapidly delivering innovative medicines and technologies to patients. Roivant does this by building Vants – nimble, entrepreneurial biotech and healthcare companies with a unique approach to sourcing talent, aligning incentives, and deploying technology to drive greater efficiency in R&D and commercialization. Roivant today is comprised of a central technology-enabled platform and 20 Vants with over 45 investigational medicines in clinical and preclinical development and multiple healthcare technologies. For more information, please visit www.roivant.com.

Forward Looking Statements and Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements for the purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. The use of words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “believe,” “estimate,” and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, all statements Axovant makes regarding the initiation, timing, progress, and reporting of results of its preclinical programs, clinical trials, and research and development programs; cash to be used in operating activities; its ability to advance its gene therapy product candidates into and successfully initiate, enroll, and complete clinical trials; the potential clinical utility of its product candidates; its ability to continue to develop its gene therapy platforms; its ability to develop and manufacture its products and successfully transition manufacturing processes; its ability to perform under existing collaborations with, among others, Oxford and the University of Massachusetts Medical School, and to add new programs to its pipeline; its ability to enter into new partnerships or collaborations; its ability to retain and successfully integrate its leadership and personnel; and the timing or likelihood of its regulatory filings and approvals are forward-looking. All forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions by Axovant’s management that, although Axovant believes to be reasonable, are inherently uncertain. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that Axovant expected. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the initiation and conduct of preclinical studies and clinical trials; the availability of data from clinical trials; the expectations for regulatory submissions and approvals; the continued development of its small molecule and gene therapy product candidates and platforms; Axovant’s scientific approach and general development progress; and the availability or commercial potential of Axovant’s product candidates. These statements are also subject to a number of material risks and uncertainties that are described in Axovant’s most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 9, 2019, as updated by its subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was made. Axovant undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts:

Media and Investors

Parag Meswani

Axovant Gene Therapies

(212) 547-2523

investors@axovant.com

media@axovant.com



