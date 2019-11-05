Oncology Hematology Associates Has Joined the American Oncology Network, LLC

American Oncology Network, LLC is pleased to announce that Oncology Hematology Associates joined its alliance on Nov. 1, 2019

/EIN News/ -- Ft. Myers, Fla., Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Oncology Network, LLC (AON) is pleased to announce that Oncology Hematology Associates (OHA), a leading community oncology/hematology practice serving the Springfield, MO region, has joined AON, effective Nov. 1, 2019. AON is an alliance of physicians and veteran healthcare leaders uniting to ensure the long-term success of community oncology.

Established in 1979, OHA has offices in Springfield and Monett. The OHA team includes six medical oncologists and four nurse practitioners who provide a comprehensive range of treatment for patients diagnosed with cancer and blood disorders. Through the affiliation with AON, the practice will expand the services it offers to patients, adding enhanced technology, an oral oncolytic outpatient pharmacy providing home delivery of medications and centralized pathology services for diagnostic testing.

AON CEO Brad Prechtl, MBA stated, “Drs. William Cunningham, Jiantao Ding, Brooke Gillett, Robert Ellis, Dushyant Verma, Roger Holden and the entire OHA team have been providing exceptional medical treatment throughout the Springfield region for over 39 years, with genuine compassion. We are delighted to welcome the entire OHA family to AON.”

AON Board Member & Chairman Dr. Stephen Orman, added, “Oncology Hematology Associates is a highly respected practice and has consistently demonstrated how providing comprehensive oncology care in a community-based setting yields enormous benefits for patients and the entire community.”

“Our partnership with AON will assist us in keeping pace with the rapid advances and changes in the healthcare industry,” said Dr. Robert Ellis of OHA. “Most importantly, it will enable us to continuously enhance the services we provide so that our patients have the best possible experience and treatment outcomes.”

With a drive to ensure that everyone has access to exceptional cancer care, AON was founded by well-respected leaders in community oncology with decades of experience helping oncology practices to thrive by providing proven solutions.

About American Oncology Network, LLC: (AONcology.com)

American Oncology Network, LLC (AON) is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success of community oncology. Launched in 2018, the rapidly growing AON network represents 54 physicians and 15 nurse practitioners practicing across nine states. The executive management team of AON brings more than three decades of oncology practice management experience, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most – providing the highest quality care for patients.

The organization provides unique and comprehensive protocols for managing administrative procedures and enhancing ancillary services for its affiliates. AON is able to aggregate volume and attain economies of scale, as it guides its member physicians and practices through the transition to value-based reimbursement models that improve the patient experience and help to reduce the per-capita cost of cancer care.

AON also provides a unique model of physician-led, community-based oncology management. With services such as a centralized specialty pharmacy, diagnostics, pathology, fully integrated electronic medical records, a care management team and a variety of financial assistance programs, an alliance with AON ensures that patients’ experiences will be at the very pinnacle of cancer care today.



About Oncology Hematology Associates: (OHAClinic.com)

Oncology Hematology Associates (OHA) of Springfield is staffed by an experienced multidisciplinary team of professionals dedicated to patient care. We provide expert care to our patients while respecting their dignity and life choices. We provide state-of-the-art oncology and hematology care throughout the region to all patients. We understand the difficult journey that our patients and their families face while battling cancer and blood disorders. Our patients take comfort in knowing that we have been serving the region since 1979, providing exceptional medical expertise, genuine compassion, and unwavering emotional support. We encourage family members being present during visits and welcome any questions you may have regarding treatment options or specific service.

