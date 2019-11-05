DLH Wins Five Year, Public Health Preparedness and Response Contract with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DLHC) (“DLH” or the “Company”), a leading provider of innovative healthcare services and solutions to federal agencies, today announced that it has been awarded a contract to provide public health management support to the Center for Preparedness and Response (CPR) under the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as a Booz Allen Hamilton blanket purchase agreement (BPA) Partner. The award is an indefinite-delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract covering public health management and logistical support, strategic health communications, and scientific & medical consultation.



“DLH is honored and well-prepared to support CDC in its mission to ensure our nation’s health security against public health threats faced by states and local communities,” said Zach Parker, president & CEO of DLH Corporation.

DLH currently works across Federal health agencies providing disease prevention outreach, medical logistics planning, innovative public health policy secure data analytics, and epidemiology studies and statistical analyses.

“We are proud to serve the Center for Preparedness and Response,” added Helene Fisher, President, DLH Mission Services & Solutions. “DLH looks forward to building upon its fifteen-year relationship with the CDC by demonstrating the same proven excellence that has made our Company a leader in the Federal health and human services marketplace.”

About DLH

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) serves federal government clients throughout the United States and abroad delivering technology enabled solutions in key health and human services programs. The Company's seven core competencies include secure data analytics, clinical trials and laboratory services, case management, performance evaluation, system modernization, operational logistics and readiness, and strategic digital communications. DLH has over 1,900 employees serving numerous government agencies. For more information, visit the corporate website at www.dlhcorp.com.

