TechGirlz Launches Girls In Tech Summit Produced “For Girls, By Girls” With Call for Speakers

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The changing nature of work in America and the country’s corresponding shortage of technology workers continues to inspire a rising number of girls and women to pursue technology-related instruction and careers. As part of its year-long tenth anniversary celebration, nonprofit TechGirlz today unveiled the Girls in Tech Summit to help accelerate this trend while also reporting that it has reached a milestone 20,000th student in its programs far earlier than originally expected.



Produced for girls, by girls, the inaugural Girls in Tech Summit will take place April 25, 2020 in Philadelphia, PA with a deep focus on technology instruction and mentorship. The Summit will also feature many of the tech community’s most innovative and enterprising girls and their achievements. All speakers and attendees will be middle or high school girls with an interest in tech and entrepreneurship.

Young women aged 12-19 interested in presenting on technology topics, trends, or their own creations are invited to submit a speaking proposal by January 30, 2020. All submissions will be reviewed by the TechGirlz Teen Advisory Board for selection within three general tracks: 1). Tech Entrepreneurship, 2). Fun and Games, and 3). How it Works.

For more information or to submit an idea, please visit www.girlsintechsummit.com . Click here to learn how you can sponsor Girls in Tech Summit.

“As we approach our ten-year anniversary, the Girls in Tech Summit provides a vehicle for girls to showcase what they’ve learned while empowering them to build their own unique event that speaks to their particular technology interests and passions,” said TechGirlz Director Amy Cliett. “TechGirlz continues to grow at an unbelievable pace, helping to inspire, train, and connect the next generation of female technologists in America. I am eager to see what the girls produce in support of this mission and how the Girls in Tech Summit can help accelerate our work.”

TechGirlz continues to produce one-of-a-kind events designed to highlight the urgency behind growing a generation of female technologist and that provide interested girls with a chance to learn and showcase their skills. Last year, the organization celebrated Women’s History Month with a Code Breakers event that attempted to set a world record for the number of girls coding at one time.

Celebrations like Code Breakers, Girls in Tech Summit, and the group’s regular lineup of technology summer camps, afterschool programs, and TechShopz have contributed to its fast-growing appeal. Originally forecasted to reach 20,000 students by mid-2020, TechGirlz announced that it reached this goal earlier this October.

“Inspiring and training a coming generation of female technologists is the key to erasing America’s technology workforce gap,” said TechGirlz founder Tracey Welson-Rossman. “Our approach speaks to the unique ways that girls learn and makes it easy for them, their families, and volunteer instructors to become part of the solution.”

To learn more about TechGirlz and its programs, please visit http://www.techgirlz.org .

About TechGirlz

TechGirlz is a nonprofit program of Creating IT Futures that fosters a love for technology in middle school girls. Our free, open source technology courses can be used by anyone to inspire curiosity, impart confidence and build community as the foundation for the application of technology throughout a girl’s career and life. TechShopz courses have been taught by volunteer instructors in ten states and four countries to tens of thousands of girls. To learn more or how you can participate, please visit http://www.techgirlz.org/ .

