Editas Medicine to Host Conference Call Discussing Third Quarter 2019 Results and Corporate Update

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Editas Medicine, Inc. (Nasdaq: EDIT), a leading genome editing company, today announced that it will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss a corporate update and results for the third quarter of 2019.

To access the call, please dial 844-348-3801 (domestic) or 213-358-0955 (international) and provide the passcode 6577216. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors & Media section of the Editas Medicine website.

About Editas Medicine
As a leading genome editing company, Editas Medicine is focused on translating the power and potential of the CRISPR/Cas9 and CRISPR/Cpf1 (also known as Cas12a) genome editing systems into a robust pipeline of treatments for people living with serious diseases around the world. Editas Medicine aims to discover, develop, manufacture, and commercialize transformative, durable, precision genomic medicines for a broad class of diseases. For the latest information and scientific presentations, please visit www.editasmedicine.com.

Contacts:
Investors
(617) 401-9083
mark.mullikin@editasmed.com

Media
Cristi Barnett
(617) 401-0113
cristi.barnett@editasmed.com

