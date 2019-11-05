ATA Creativity Global Schedules 2019 Third Quarter Financial Results Release and Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- BEIJING, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATA Creativity Global ("ACG" or the "Company", Nasdaq: AACG), a company focused on providing students with quality educational experiences and services in China and abroad, today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019, after the close of the stock market on Thursday, November 14, 2019. The Company will discuss those results in a conference call at 8 p.m. ET that same day.



Participant Dial-in Numbers U.S. & Canada (Toll-Free): +1 (888) 339-2688 International (Toll): +1 (617) 847-3007 Toll-Free Local Access China: (800) 990 1344 (400) 881 1630 Hong Kong: 3002 1672 Participant Passcode: 76809102

Webcast

The call will also be simultaneously broadcast over the Internet. To access the live webcast, please visit the investor relations section of the Company’s website at http://www.atai.net.cn/ , or click the following link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/274/32208 .

The Company will also have an accompanying slide presentation available in PDF format prior to the conference call at the investor relations section of ACG’s website. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available shortly after the call at the investor relations section of ACG’s website ( http://www.atai.net.cn/ ).

Investors are welcomed to send any questions in advance of the conference call either through the webcast portal or via email to the Company.

About ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global is focused on providing quality educational experiences and services for students throughout China and abroad. ACG aims to offer both online, on-campus, and other education programs through a network of global education partners. For more information, please visit ACG’s website at www.atai.net.cn .

For more information on our company, please contact the following individuals: At the Company Investor Relations ATA Creativity Global The Equity Group Inc. Amy Tung, Chief Financial Officer Carolyne Y. Sohn, Vice President +86 10 6518 1133 x5518 415-568-2255 amytung@atai.net.cn csohn@equityny.com Adam Prior, Senior Vice President 212-836-9606 aprior@equityny.com











