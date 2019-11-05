InspireMD to Report Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Provide Business Update on Tuesday, November 12

Management to host conference call and webcast at 8:30am ET

/EIN News/ -- TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE American: NSPR), developer of the CGuard™ Embolic Prevention System (EPS) for the prevention of stroke caused by the treatment of carotid artery disease, announced today that it will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, to discuss financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2019, and provide a corporate update.



Conference Call & Webcast:

Tuesday, November 12th @ 8:30am Eastern Time

Within the US: 877-451-6152 Outside the US: 201-389-0879 Conference ID: 13695583 Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=136553

About InspireMD, Inc.

InspireMD seeks to utilize its proprietary MicroNet® technology to make its products the industry standard for treatment of carotid artery disease by providing outstanding acute results and durable stroke free long-term outcomes.

InspireMD’s common stock is quoted on the NYSE American under the ticker symbol NSPR and certain warrants are quoted on the NYSE American under the ticker symbol NSPR.WS.

Investor Contacts:

Craig Shore

Chief Financial Officer

InspireMD, Inc.

888-776-6804

craigs@inspiremd.com

Jeremy Feffer

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

212-915-2568

jeremy@lifesciadvisors.com



