Opiant Pharmaceuticals to Report Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Host Conference Call and Webcast on Tuesday, November 12

/EIN News/ -- SANTA MONICA, Calif., Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Opiant") (NASDAQ: OPNT), a specialty pharmaceutical company developing medicines to treat addictions and drug overdose, today announced that it will report its financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2019, after the market close, and will host a corporate update conference call and webcast on Tuesday, November 12, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.



Conference Call Details:

Thursday, November 12 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time/1:30 p.m. Pacific Time Toll Free: 877-407-0792 International: 201-689-8263 Conference ID: 13695005 Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=136281

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company developing medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA), a division of the National Institutes of Health, describes addictive disorders as chronic relapsing brain diseases that burden society at both the individual and community levels. Opiant's first drug overdose product, NARCAN® Nasal Spray, is licensed to Adapt Pharmaceuticals, now owned by Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. For more information, visit www.opiant.com.

CONTACTS:

For Investor and media Inquiries:

Dan Ferry, LifeSci Advisors, LLC

(617) 535-7746

Daniel@lifesciadvisors.com







