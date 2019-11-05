/EIN News/ -- Malta, 05 November 2019

Kambi Group plc signs partnership with Seneca Gaming Corporation

Agreement includes provision of Kambi sportsbook to Seneca Resorts & Casinos’ three properties in New York, with online to follow pending regulation

Kambi Group plc, the leading global sports betting supplier, has signed a long-term partnership agreement with Seneca Gaming Corporation (“SGC”), which operates three Class III gaming operations in Western New York, in collaboration with Bragg Gaming Group, a leading gaming and platform provider.

The multi-channel deal will see Kambi install its cutting-edge portfolio of on-property sports wagering products inside the three New York casinos operated by SGC; Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino in Niagara Falls, Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino in Buffalo, and Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino in Salamanca. Subject to regulatory approval, the deal will also see Bragg Gaming Group provide casino and player account management through its subsidiary ORYX.

All three casino premises will benefit from Kambi’s modern on-property sports wagering solutions, including its state-of-the-art betting kiosks, fully-configurable digital signage, free-to-play sportsbook product, and innovative Bring Your Own Device technology, which enables bettors to view lines and build bets on mobile for quick and easy placement at the property.

Seneca Resorts & Casinos, which recently became the exclusive casino partner of the Buffalo Bills, will begin the roll-out of on-property sportsbooks imminently, with Kambi’s impressive record of delivery expected to enable all three casinos to be offering sports betting before the end of the year.

The agreement also provides conditions for Kambi and Bragg to provide SGC with online and mobile sports wagering and casino, should lawmakers decide to regulate the activity in New York State. At present, only on-property betting and gaming is permitted.

Further to the deal, Kambi and Bragg have agreed a commercial arrangement to explore and collaborate on future strategic opportunities, primarily in the US but also the rest of the world.

Kristian Nylén, Kambi Chief Executive Officer, said: “I’m delighted to agree this sports betting agreement with Seneca Gaming Corporation, along with Bragg Gaming, a platform and gaming provider that will enable a fully-managed sportsbook and gaming service. Through its brick and mortar casinos, Seneca Gaming Corporation has developed a reputation for delivering high-quality, entertaining experiences, with customer experience at its core. We believe this reputation will only be enhanced as its patrons begin to familiarise themselves with the exciting sports betting experiences the Kambi Sportsbook offers.”

Holly Gagnon, President and Chief Executive Officer at Seneca Gaming Corporation, said: “We are so excited to bring sports betting to our guests. Seneca Resorts & Casinos remains steadfast in providing the latest and greatest offerings to our customers in entertainment, resort experience, and of course gaming. This collaboration brings a whole new level of excitement.”

Dominic Mansour, Bragg Gaming Group Chief Executive, said: “The agreement with Seneca and Kambi is a game-changer for Bragg. The US casino and sports betting market is rapidly expanding, and Bragg’s expertise in casino and player account management positions us well to take advantage of this growth. Entering the market with two such strong partners as Kambi and Seneca is an ideal scenario.”

About Kambi

Kambi is a provider of premium sports betting services to licensed B2C gaming operators. Kambi Group plc is listed on First North Growth Market at Nasdaq Stockholm. Our services encompass a broad offering from front-end user interface through to odds compiling, customer intelligence and risk management, built on an in-house developed software platform. Kambi’s 20-plus customers include 888 Holdings, ATG, DraftKings, Greenwood Gaming & Entertainment, Kindred Group, LeoVegas, Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment, Penn National Gaming, Rank Group and Rush Street Interactive. Kambi employs more than 800 staff across offices in Malta (headquarters), Australia, Romania, the UK, Philippines, Sweden, Australia and the United States.

Kambi utilises a best of breed security approach and is ISO 27001 and eCOGRA certified. Kambi Group plc is listed on First North Growth Market at Nasdaq Stockholm under the symbol "KAMBI". The Company's Certified Advisor is Redeye AB.

About Seneca Gaming Corporation

Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino is located just minutes from the world-famous Niagara Falls in Western New York, near the Canadian border. The property is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week and 365 days a year. Guest can enjoy 147,000 square feet of gaming space with more than 2,500 slot machines and over 80 table games, 10 restaurants, live entertainment and a AAA Four Diamond Award-winning, 26-story hotel with 604 deluxe rooms and suites, a spa and salon, fitness center, indoor pool and STIR feature bar with live entertainment, signature cocktails, and a stunning 43-foot high-definition video wall as well as the first of its kind on the East Coast-Lightning Link Lounge.

Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino is the latest attraction in the rapidly developing Cobblestone District along Buffalo, N.Y.’s Inner Harbor and is located just minutes from the Peace Bridge to Fort Erie, Canada, and a half-hour from Niagara Falls. The property is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week and 365 days a year.

Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino is nestled at the foot of the majestic Allegheny Mountains along the New York/Pennsylvania border and is located off exit 20 of the Interstate 86 near U.S. Route 219. The property is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week and 365 days a year. Guests can enjoy over 1,600 slot machines and more than 30 table games, seven dining locations, live entertainment and an AAA Four Diamond Award-winning hotel with 413 deluxe rooms and suites, a spa and salon, fitness center and indoor pool.

About Bragg Gaming Group

Bragg Gaming Group (TSXV:BRAG, OTC:BRGGF) is a next generation gaming group with cutting-edge technology, leading brands and world-class management expertise, developing into a global gaming force. Formed by a team of gaming industry experts, Bragg’s portfolio includes ORYX Gaming, an innovative B2B gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator, and GiveMeSport, a top sports media outlet and with over 26M fans, the number one Facebook Sport Publisher. Through these brands, Bragg is focused on becoming a leader within the evolving global gaming industry. Learn more at https://www.bragg.games.

