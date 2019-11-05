Global Video Collaboration as a Service (VCaaS) Market Review 2017-2018 and Forecast 2019-2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Video Collaboration as a Service (VCaaS) Market: Analysis By Technology Type (Cloud Conferencing, On Premise Conferencing), and by Usage Type (Meetings, Webinars, Trainings), By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2017-20" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Video collaboration as a Service (VCaaS) Market was valued at USD 4 Billion in the year 2018.



The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.38% during 2019-2024, owing to increase in applications of video conferencing solutions among end users such as healthcare organizations, educational institutions and public sectors. Video conferencing has gained huge popularity and adoption among enterprises as a form of business communication.



The video conferencing solutions help organizations to achieve desired goals by discussing the strategies and providing trainings over video conferences to enhance the business output. Introduction of web-based technology with fewer complications by the IT sector is further anticipated to propel the market significantly in near future. Further, surging investment towards innovative products, rising consumer demand, declining manufacturing cost, growing number of outlets and increasing research & development by leading service providers is also expected to augment the market growth.



This report presents the analysis of Video collaboration as a Service (VCaaS) Market by Technology Type (Cloud Conferencing, On Premise Conferencing) and by Usage Type (Meetings, Webinars, Trainings). The Global Video collaboration as a Service (VCaaS) Market has been analysed by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA) and ny Country (United States, Germany, China, India) for the historical period of 2017-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.



Scope of the Report



Global Video Collaboration as a Service (VCaaS) Market (Actual Period: 2017-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Market Sizing, Growth, Forecast

Analysis by Technology Type - Cloud Conferencing, On Premise Conferencing

Analysis by Usage Type - Meetings, Webinars, Trainings

Competitive Landscape - Market Share Analysis

Regional Video Collaboration as a Service (VCaaS) Market - North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, RoW (Actual Period: 2017-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Market Sizing, Growth, Forecast

Analysis by Technology Type - Cloud Conferencing, On Premise Conferencing

Analysis by Usage Type - Meetings, Webinars, Trainings

Country Analysis - Video Collaboration as a Service (VCaaS) Market by Value - United States, Germany, China, India (Actual Period: 2017-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Market Sizing, Growth, Forecast

Analysis by Technology Type - Cloud Conferencing, On Premise Conferencing

Analysis by Usage Type - Meetings, Webinars, Trainings

Other Report Highlights

Strategic Recommendations

Market Dynamics - Trends, Drivers, Challenges

Company Analysis - Zoom Video Communications, Cisco WebEx, LogMein, BlueJeans Network, Intercall

Key Topics Covered



1. Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Strategic Recommendations



4. Global Video collaboration as a Service (VCaaS): Market Dynamics

4.1 Global Video collaboration as a Service (VCaaS) Market: Trends

4.1.1 Growing Sales through E-Commerce platform

4.1.2 Digitalization in Manufacturing process

4.1.3 Investment in research and Development

4.2 Global Video collaboration as a Service (VCaaS) Market: Drivers

4.2.1 Rise in Globalization

4.2.2 Declining Price for video conferencing products.

4.2.3 Adoption of BYOD

4.3 Global Video collaboration as a Service (VCaaS) Market: Restraints

4.3.1 Intensive Infrastructure Requirement

4.3.2 Lack of Internet connectivity in Underdeveloped regions

4.4 Global Video collaboration as a Service (VCaaS) Market: Competitive Landscape

4.4.1 Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.4.2 SWOT Analysis



5. Market Share of Leading Global Companies



6. Global Video collaboration as a Service (VCaaS) Market Analysis

6.1 Global Video collaboration as a Service (VCaaS) Market: By Value (USD Million): Year 2017-2024

6.2 Global Economic & Industrial Statistics

6.3 Global Video collaboration as a Service (VCaaS) Market, By Technology Type (Cloud Conferencing, On Premise conferencing): By value, 2017-24

6.4 Global Video collaboration as a Service (VCaaS) Market, By Technology Type, Market Share

6.5 Market Opportunity of Global Video collaboration as a Service (VCaaS) Market- By Technology Type

6.6 Global Video collaboration as a Service (VCaaS) Market, By Usage Type (Meetings, Webinars, Trainings): By value, 2017-24

6.7 Global Video collaboration as a Service (VCaaS) Market, By Usage Type, Market Share

6.8 Market Opportunity of Global Video collaboration as a Service (VCaaS) Market- By Usage Type



7. Global Video collaboration as a Service (VCaaS) Market: Regional Analysis

7.1 Global Video collaboration as a Service (VCaaS) Market: Regional Analysis - By Value: Year 2018 & 2024

7.2 Market opportunity Chart of Global Video collaboration as a Service (VCaaS) Market - By Region



8. North America Video collaboration as a Service (VCaaS) Market Analysis



9. Europe Video collaboration as a Service (VCaaS) Market Analysis



10. Asia-Pacific Video collaboration as a Service (VCaaS) Market Analysis



11. Rest of World Video collaboration as a Service (VCaaS) Market Analysis



12. Company Profiles

12.1 Zoom Video Communications Inc.

12.1.1 Business Overview

12.1.2 Financial Overview: Annual Sales & Net Income For the Period, Year 2014-2018

12.1.3 Segmental Overview: Sales Revenue - By Geographic - Year 2018

12.2 Cisco WebEx

12.3 LogMein

12.4 BlueJeans Network

12.5 Intercall



