Veritas Farms Announces Launch of Premium Cosmetic Line, Veritas Beauty, at Buyer and Press Dinner This Thursday, November 7th, in New York City

/EIN News/ -- Fort Lauderdale, FL, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Veritas Farms, Inc. (OTCQB: VFRM), a vertically-integrated agribusiness focused on the production of full spectrum hemp extracts with naturally occurring cannabinoids, is pleased to announce the launch of its brand of premium cosmetic products, Veritas Beauty™.



The Company developed the brand as a response to the growing demand from customers for full spectrum hemp oil infused skincare products. Delivering the same quality ingredients for which the Company is known and trusted, the line presents four full spectrum hemp oil infused beauty products: Rejuvenating Night Cream, Cucumber Eye Cream, Mattifying Blemish Cream, and a Hyaluronic Day Cream.

Alexander Salgado, CEO and co-founder, commented, “We are very excited to announce the forthcoming launch of Veritas Beauty™. These premium products exemplify Veritas Farms’ commitment to offering its farm-to-home full spectrum hemp oil products in innovative products that improve different aspects of our customers’ lives and wellbeing.”

Veritas Beauty™ will kick-off its launch with an exclusive experiential dinner for chain retail buyers, press and influencers that represent the beauty category at an unannounced location in New York City this Thursday, November 7, 2019. The dinner will be followed by an aggressive marketing campaign designed to maximize exposure to both retail buyers and online customers of this growing category. The Company will announce further details of this exciting launch dinner on the morning of November 7.

The Veritas Beauty™ line includes:

Rejuvenating Night Cream (with full spectrum hemp oil ― 100 mg): With two forms of advanced peptides, this cream boosts skin immunity and jump-starts the skin’s stress-ﬁghting mechanisms, preparing it for everyday environmental aggressors. 30 mL (1 fluid oz.)





Cucumber Eye Cream (with full spectrum hemp oil ― 100 mg): Enhanced with cucumber extract, this 3-in-1 Cucumber Eye Cream formula contains vitamins A and E, and neem extract to help skin appear more youthful and to address dark circles, fine lines and puffiness around the delicate eye area. 15 mL (.5 fluid oz.)





Mattifying Blemish Cream (with full spectrum hemp oil ― 200 mg): This cream achieves a clear, wholesome complexion with a robust blend of blemish-ﬁghting and skin-rejuvenating ingredients that help purify and ﬁght swelling and irritation of the skin. 50 mL (1.7 fluid oz.)





Hyaluronic Day Cream (with full spectrum hemp oil ― 200 mg): This custom emulsiﬁcation of hyaluronic acid, squalene, jojoba seed oil, and apricot kernel oil provides multi-layered moisture which hydrates and absorbs quickly. 30 mL (1 fluid oz.)

Veritas Beauty™ will be available to the public via the company website, www.theveritasfarms.com , on Friday, November 8 after the official launch of the brand on Thursday, November 7.

Veritas Farms, Inc. - Investor Contact

888-549-7888

ir@theveritasfarms.com



