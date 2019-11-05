Nissan Canada announces 2019 Nissan All-Canadian TITAN football team

70 high school football athletes selected to experience 107th Grey Cup festivities in Calgary as part of Nissan Kickoff Project

The 2019 Nissan All-Canadian TITAN team, selected as part of the sixth annual Nissan Kickoff Project, will travel to Calgary for a four-day sporting opportunity to experience the 107th Grey Cup festivities. As part of their experience, the high school student-athletes will meet and train with peers from across Canada, attend the 2019 CFL Awards, play in an exhibition game on November 23 at Shouldice Athletic Park, and watch the 107th Grey Cup Championship game live at McMahon Stadium.

“Nissan Canada recognizes the invaluable influence sports have on athletes from a young age, and how football can nurture leadership qualities that athletes then take off the field and into their classrooms and communities,” said Steve Rhind, director of marketing, Nissan Canada Inc. “The Nissan All-Canadian TITAN team celebrates individual football athletes who were nominated by members of their own community for exemplifying admirable ‘TITAN’ values, and we’re excited to welcome these players from across Canada and reward them with a memorable Grey Cup experience.”

The 2019 Nissan All-Canadian TITAN team were nominated by players, coaches, family and friends for demonstrating the following TITAN values on their team, in the classroom, and throughout their community:

After reviewing the nomination submissions, the players selected to join the 2019 Nissan All-Canadian TITAN team were chosen by a four-person celebrity judging panel that included: Brodie Lawson, CFL Host; Bryan Baeumler, HGTV Host; Jesse Lumsden, former CFL player and three-time Olympian; and Travis Lulay, former CFL player and BC Lions Business Operations.

2019 Nissan All-Canadian TITAN team:

PLAYER NAME HIGH SCHOOL HOMETOWN Alberta Riley Dixon Wetaskiwin Composite High School Wetaskiwin Kalem Stuermer Fort Saskatchewan High School Bruderheim Matthew Watson Ross Sheppard High School Edmonton Jared Hess RF Staples High School Westlock Alexander Wetsch Catholic High School Edmonton Charlie Pearce Cold Lake High School Cold Lake Said Mostafa Lillian Osborne High School Edmonton Dylan Sieben Peace Wapiti Academy Grande Prairie Kevin Davies Winston Churchill High School Lethbridge Alan Xiang John G Diefenbaker High School Calgary Daniel O'Blenes John G. Diefenbaker High School Calgary Hunter Kessel Holy Trinity Academy Okotoks Charlie DeLand Saint Francis High School Calgary Will Moir Lindsay Thurber Comp. High School Red Deer British Columbia Cody McMahon Mission Senior Secondary Mission Nathan Beauchemin Kelowna Senior Secondary Kelowna Demetri Patterson Rockridge Secondary West Vancouver Samuel La Roue Earl Marriott Secondary Surrey Thomas Iverson Eric Hamber Secondary Vancouver Tristin Brochu Kelly Road Secondary Prince George Luke Lee Eric Hamber Secondary Vancouver Dean Meurrens Earl Marriott Secondary Surrey Byron Ruvalcaba Earl Marriott Secondary Surrey Orly Pajarillaga Carson Graham Secondary Vancouver Denzel Mountali-Johnstone Jules Verne Secondary Vancouver Amar Dawood Richmond Raiders Richmond Manitoba Landon Colburn River East Collegiate Winnipeg De’von Young West Kildonan Collegiate Winnipeg Meadow Bjorklund Springfield Collegiate Institute Hadashville Aashanti Tshiovo Manitoba Fearless Winnipeg Adamo Urciuoli Maples Collegiate Winnipeg Evan Rollwagen Miles Macdonell Collegiate Winnipeg Phoenix Lautt Dauphin Regional Comprehensive Secondary School Dauphin Chase Kaminski St. John's High School Winnipeg New Brunswick Pierce Sweeney Miramichi Valley High School Miramichi Sean Preston Riverview High School Riverview Jory Parsons Tantramar Regional High School Sackville Nova Scotia Cole Potter North East Kings Educational Centre Kentville Garrett Horne Dartmouth High School Dartmouth Cody Kearley-Smith Halifax West High School Halifax Ontario Kaeden Jajal Oakridge Secondary London James Piper West Ferris Intermediate and Secondary School North Bay Owen Steele Superior CVI Thunder Bay Seth Cabezas Westmount Secondary Hamilton Logan Young M.M. Robinson High School Burlington Austin Kaus Huron Heights Secondary Kitchener Dayton Tyler Jacob Hespeler Secondary Cambridge Anthony Ejupi Lawrence Park Collegiate Toronto Ryan Ogilvie Cardinal Newman Stoney Creek Daniel Hocevar Bishop Ryan Catholic Secondary Stoney Creek Carter Blad Assumption College School Scotland Michael Zuzek Bishop Allen Academy Catholic Secondary Toronto Ty Gilmour Bishop Ryan Catholic Secondary Hamilton Liam Harrison Sir Winston Churchill Secondary Hamilton Jerry An Iroquois Ridge High School Oakville Jesse Murphy Saint Paul High School Niagara Falls Nico Burton St. Theresa's Catholic High School Waubaushene Michael Harquail Michael Power/St. Joseph Catholic High School Etobicoke Tyler Putzu Resurrection Catholic Secondary School Kitchener Andrew James Knox M.M. Robinson High School Burlington Prince Edward Island Colin Walsh Bluefield High School Cornwall Quebec Thomas Pilon Collège Charles-Lemoyne Boucherville Kenzy Paul Collège Charles-Lemoyne Boucherville Jean-Simon Verreault Collège Charles-Lemoyne Boucherville Saskatchewan Shanelle Rioux Estevan Comprehensive School Estevan John Stoll Melville Comprehensive School Melville Sydney Schenn Moosomin Generals Football Club Moosomin Anthony Leipert Sheldon Williams Collegiate Regina Josh Haczkewicz Yorkton Regional High School Yorkton Rhett Vavra Swift Current Comprehensive High School Swift Current

Nominations for the chance to join the 2019 Nissan All-Canadian TITAN team as part of the Nissan Kickoff Project were accepted between May and September 2019, where members of players’ communities could nominate them for exemplifying TITAN values on their team, in the classroom, and in their communities.

For more details about the Nissan Kickoff Project or the 2019 Nissan All-Canadian TITAN team, visit www.nissankickoffproject.ca .

About Nissan Canada Inc.

Nissan Canada Inc. (NCI) is the Canadian sales, marketing and distribution subsidiary of Nissan Motor Limited and Nissan North America, Inc. NCI was the first Japanese-based automaker to incorporate in Canada in 1965, and now directly employs 306 full-time staff across offices in Vancouver (BC), Mississauga (ON), and Kirkland (QC). There are 210 independent Nissan dealerships, including 84 that also act as Nissan Commercial Vehicles dealers, 123 electric vehicle-certified dealers, and 40 INFINITI retailers across Canada.

More information about Nissan in Canada and the complete line of Nissan and INFINITI vehicles can be found online at www.nissan.ca and www.INFINITI.ca .

About Nissan North America

In North America, Nissan's operations include automotive styling, engineering, consumer and corporate financing, sales and marketing, distribution and manufacturing. Nissan is dedicated to improving the environment under the Nissan Green Program and has been recognized annually by the U.S Environmental Protection Agency as an ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year since 2010. More information on Nissan in North America and the complete line of Nissan and INFINITI vehicles can be found online at www.NissanUSA.com and www.INFINITIUSA.com, or visit the U.S. media sites NissanNews.com and INFINITINews.com.

About Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

Nissan is a global full-line vehicle manufacturer that sells more than 60 models under the Nissan, INFINITI and Datsun brands. In fiscal year 2018, the company sold 5.52 million vehicles globally, generating revenue of 11.6 trillion yen. Nissan’s global headquarters in Yokohama, Japan, manages operations in six regions: Asia & Oceania; Africa, the Middle East & India; China; Europe; Latin America; and North America. Nissan has partnered with French manufacturer Renault since 1999 and acquired a 34% stake in Mitsubishi Motors in 2016. The Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance sold 10.76 million vehicles combined in calendar year 2018.

For more information about our products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, visit nissan-global.com . You can also follow us on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and LinkedIn and see all our latest videos on YouTube .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d41853f9-f06d-4361-9a16-3fdfcd6f1a87

Media Contact: Jackie Warren Senior Account Executive Edelman Email: jackie.warren@edelman.com Phone: 416-850-0383

