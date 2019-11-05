There were 810 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,517 in the last 365 days.

Nissan Canada announces 2019 Nissan All-Canadian TITAN football team

70 high school football athletes selected to experience 107th Grey Cup festivities in Calgary as part of Nissan Kickoff Project

/EIN News/ -- MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Nissan Canada announced the second annual Nissan All-Canadian TITAN team, comprised of 70 notable high school football athletes from 49 communities and nine provinces across Canada.

The 2019 Nissan All-Canadian TITAN team, selected as part of the sixth annual Nissan Kickoff Project, will travel to Calgary for a four-day sporting opportunity to experience the 107th Grey Cup festivities. As part of their experience, the high school student-athletes will meet and train with peers from across Canada, attend the 2019 CFL Awards, play in an exhibition game on November 23 at Shouldice Athletic Park, and watch the 107th Grey Cup Championship game live at McMahon Stadium.

“Nissan Canada recognizes the invaluable influence sports have on athletes from a young age, and how football can nurture leadership qualities that athletes then take off the field and into their classrooms and communities,” said Steve Rhind, director of marketing, Nissan Canada Inc. “The Nissan All-Canadian TITAN team celebrates individual football athletes who were nominated by members of their own community for exemplifying admirable ‘TITAN’ values, and we’re excited to welcome these players from across Canada and reward them with a memorable Grey Cup experience.”

The 2019 Nissan All-Canadian TITAN team were nominated by players, coaches, family and friends for demonstrating the following TITAN values on their team, in the classroom, and throughout their community:

  • Tough: Striving for excellence under all conditions, and using their mental and physical toughness to face challenges head-on and drive toward success
     
  • Innovative: Having the imagination to envision outcomes beyond expectations, seeing an innovative path to that vision and inspiring others to follow
     
  • Tenacious: Demonstrating the tenacity to push through when faced with a roadblock and encouraging those around them to do the same
     
  • Ambitious: Embracing hard work with a clear vision, staunch commitment, hard work and desire to succeed
     
  • Notable: Standing out, rising above the norm, staying true to themselves and inspiring followers with their authenticity, bravery and boldness

After reviewing the nomination submissions, the players selected to join the 2019 Nissan All-Canadian TITAN team were chosen by a four-person celebrity judging panel that included: Brodie Lawson, CFL Host; Bryan Baeumler, HGTV Host; Jesse Lumsden, former CFL player and three-time Olympian; and Travis Lulay, former CFL player and BC Lions Business Operations.

2019 Nissan All-Canadian TITAN team:

PLAYER NAME HIGH SCHOOL HOMETOWN
Alberta
Riley Dixon Wetaskiwin Composite High School Wetaskiwin
Kalem Stuermer Fort Saskatchewan High School Bruderheim
Matthew Watson Ross Sheppard High School Edmonton
Jared Hess RF Staples High School Westlock
Alexander Wetsch Catholic High School Edmonton
Charlie Pearce Cold Lake High School Cold Lake
Said Mostafa Lillian Osborne High School Edmonton
Dylan Sieben Peace Wapiti Academy Grande Prairie
Kevin Davies Winston Churchill High School Lethbridge
Alan Xiang John G Diefenbaker High School Calgary
Daniel O'Blenes John G. Diefenbaker High School Calgary
Hunter Kessel Holy Trinity Academy Okotoks
Charlie DeLand Saint Francis High School Calgary
Will Moir Lindsay Thurber Comp. High School Red Deer
British Columbia
Cody McMahon Mission Senior Secondary Mission
Nathan Beauchemin Kelowna Senior Secondary Kelowna
Demetri Patterson Rockridge Secondary West Vancouver
Samuel La Roue Earl Marriott Secondary Surrey
Thomas Iverson Eric Hamber Secondary Vancouver
Tristin Brochu Kelly Road Secondary Prince George
Luke Lee Eric Hamber Secondary Vancouver
Dean Meurrens Earl Marriott Secondary Surrey
Byron Ruvalcaba Earl Marriott Secondary Surrey
Orly Pajarillaga Carson Graham Secondary Vancouver
Denzel Mountali-Johnstone Jules Verne Secondary Vancouver
Amar Dawood Richmond Raiders Richmond
Manitoba
Landon Colburn River East Collegiate Winnipeg
De’von Young West Kildonan Collegiate Winnipeg
Meadow Bjorklund Springfield Collegiate Institute Hadashville
Aashanti Tshiovo Manitoba Fearless Winnipeg
 Adamo Urciuoli Maples Collegiate Winnipeg
Evan Rollwagen Miles Macdonell Collegiate Winnipeg
Phoenix Lautt Dauphin Regional Comprehensive Secondary School Dauphin
Chase Kaminski St. John's High School Winnipeg
New Brunswick
Pierce Sweeney Miramichi Valley High School Miramichi
Sean Preston Riverview High School Riverview
Jory Parsons Tantramar Regional High School Sackville
Nova Scotia
Cole Potter North East Kings Educational Centre Kentville
Garrett Horne Dartmouth High School Dartmouth
Cody Kearley-Smith Halifax West High School Halifax
Ontario
Kaeden Jajal Oakridge Secondary London
James Piper West Ferris Intermediate and Secondary School North Bay
Owen Steele Superior CVI Thunder Bay
Seth Cabezas Westmount Secondary Hamilton
Logan Young M.M. Robinson High School Burlington
Austin Kaus Huron Heights Secondary Kitchener
Dayton Tyler Jacob Hespeler Secondary Cambridge
Anthony Ejupi Lawrence Park Collegiate Toronto
Ryan Ogilvie Cardinal Newman Stoney Creek
Daniel Hocevar Bishop Ryan Catholic Secondary Stoney Creek
Carter Blad Assumption College School Scotland
Michael Zuzek Bishop Allen Academy Catholic Secondary Toronto
Ty Gilmour Bishop Ryan Catholic Secondary Hamilton
Liam Harrison Sir Winston Churchill Secondary Hamilton
Jerry An Iroquois Ridge High School Oakville
Jesse Murphy Saint Paul High School Niagara Falls
Nico Burton St. Theresa's Catholic High School Waubaushene
Michael Harquail Michael Power/St. Joseph Catholic High School Etobicoke
Tyler Putzu Resurrection Catholic Secondary School Kitchener
Andrew James Knox M.M. Robinson High School Burlington
Prince Edward Island
Colin Walsh Bluefield High School Cornwall
Quebec
Thomas Pilon Collège Charles-Lemoyne Boucherville
Kenzy Paul Collège Charles-Lemoyne Boucherville
Jean-Simon Verreault Collège Charles-Lemoyne Boucherville
Saskatchewan
Shanelle Rioux Estevan Comprehensive School Estevan
John Stoll Melville Comprehensive School Melville
Sydney Schenn Moosomin Generals Football Club Moosomin
Anthony Leipert Sheldon Williams Collegiate Regina
Josh Haczkewicz Yorkton Regional High School Yorkton
Rhett Vavra Swift Current Comprehensive High School Swift Current

Nominations for the chance to join the 2019 Nissan All-Canadian TITAN team as part of the Nissan Kickoff Project were accepted between May and September 2019, where members of players’ communities could nominate them for exemplifying TITAN values on their team, in the classroom, and in their communities.

For more details about the Nissan Kickoff Project or the 2019 Nissan All-Canadian TITAN team, visit www.nissankickoffproject.ca.

About Nissan Canada Inc.
Nissan Canada Inc. (NCI) is the Canadian sales, marketing and distribution subsidiary of Nissan Motor Limited and Nissan North America, Inc. NCI was the first Japanese-based automaker to incorporate in Canada in 1965, and now directly employs 306 full-time staff across offices in Vancouver (BC), Mississauga (ON), and Kirkland (QC). There are 210 independent Nissan dealerships, including 84 that also act as Nissan Commercial Vehicles dealers, 123 electric vehicle-certified dealers, and 40 INFINITI retailers across Canada.

More information about Nissan in Canada and the complete line of Nissan and INFINITI vehicles can be found online at www.nissan.ca and www.INFINITI.ca.

About Nissan North America
In North America, Nissan's operations include automotive styling, engineering, consumer and corporate financing, sales and marketing, distribution and manufacturing. Nissan is dedicated to improving the environment under the Nissan Green Program and has been recognized annually by the U.S Environmental Protection Agency as an ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year since 2010. More information on Nissan in North America and the complete line of Nissan and INFINITI vehicles can be found online at www.NissanUSA.com and www.INFINITIUSA.com, or visit the U.S. media sites NissanNews.com and INFINITINews.com.

About Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.
Nissan is a global full-line vehicle manufacturer that sells more than 60 models under the Nissan, INFINITI and Datsun brands. In fiscal year 2018, the company sold 5.52 million vehicles globally, generating revenue of 11.6 trillion yen. Nissan’s global headquarters in Yokohama, Japan, manages operations in six regions: Asia & Oceania; Africa, the Middle East & India; China; Europe; Latin America; and North America. Nissan has partnered with French manufacturer Renault since 1999 and acquired a 34% stake in Mitsubishi Motors in 2016. The Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance sold 10.76 million vehicles combined in calendar year 2018.

For more information about our products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, visit nissan-global.com. You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn and see all our latest videos on YouTube.

Media Contact:

Jackie Warren
Senior Account Executive
Edelman
Email: jackie.warren@edelman.com
Phone: 416-850-0383

