VitalHub Announces Significant Customer Go-Live. The TREAT Client Management System Has Gone-Live with The Province of Nova Scotia’s Department of Community Services, Formally Launching VitalHub’s Largest Project

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VitalHub Corp. (TSXV: VHI) is announcing that the TREAT Client Management System, known within the Department of Community Services (“DCS”) as Collaborative Case Management or CCM is live with the first program.



In January of 2019, following the issuance of a Request for Proposal (RFP) for a Collaborative Case Management Solution, the Province of Nova Scotia (“NS”) signed a 5-year agreement, with an option to extend to a 10-year term license of VitalHub’s TREAT Client Management software.

TREAT has now officially gone live within the DCS’ Access, Family Visitation and Transportation services programs. This initial rollout is a major step forward in their move towards collaborative case management and provide DCS with the modern technological infrastructure it sought in it’s Province wide service innovation and transformation project.

The go-live follows a 10-month period of project implementation and collaboration between the Department of Community Services’ Access & Transportation and VitalHub’s project teams to design, develop and implement TREAT workflows that will assist DCS in optimizing service delivery to the people of Nova Scotia.

As part of Child Welfare and its transformation, the implementation of the TREAT Collaborative Case Management Solution (CCM within DCS) in two offices is intended to act as a ‘Pocket of Excellence’ enabling the team to implement, monitor and improve on the policies, procedures and solution before continuing rollout of the TREAT solution across the Province.

“We couldn’t be more appreciative of the opportunity to work with the Province of Nova Scotia on a project of this scale, with such an important mandate. The team within the Department of Community Services has worked very hard with us to get to this point, we’ve now got our sights focused on continued success and expansion which is mutually beneficial. This project will improve services for the people of Nova Scotia and free up staff time for social workers to support families and communities. For VitalHub we anticipate that we will see a material increase in the license revenue contribution in alignment with the objective of DCS. As they increase the number of users on the TREAT platform, they gain efficiencies and our revenue is optimized,” said Dan Matlow, CEO of VitalHub.

“We are excited to be working with VitalHub to roll out our new Collaborative Case Management (CCM) system. Launching CCM to improve our Access and Transportation Program has generated tremendous enthusiasm because it is moving us from manual processes to a modern, online, mobile solution. Our staff will now be able to receive scheduling changes, real time, on their smart phones, enabling us to provide a better and more responsive service to the families we serve,” said Bev Budden, Executive Director, Strategic Services at Department of Community Services, Province of Nova Scotia.

With the success of this first phase of deployment, DCS and VitalHub Corp. expects to complete the remaining Access, Family Visitation and Transportation services implementation of the TREAT client management solution across all offices in early 2020. Over the coming three years VitalHub’s TREAT client management software will be rolled out to support all three of the DCS’s core services: Employment Support and Income Assistance, Child, Youth & Family Supports and the Disability Support Program.

ABOUT VITALHUB

VitalHub develops and supports mission-critical information systems in the Social Service, Mental Health (Child, Youth and Adult), Long Term Care, Community Health Service, Home Health and Hospital sectors. VitalHub technologies include Blockchain, Mobile, and Web-Based Assessment, Client Management and Electronic Health Record solutions.

The Company has a robust two-pronged growth strategy, targeting organic growth opportunities within its product suite, and pursuing an aggressive M&A plan. Currently, VitalHub serves 200+ clients across North America. VitalHub is based in Toronto, Canada, with an offshore innovation hub in Sri Lanka. The Company is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “VHI”.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding the Corporation and its business, which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the appointment of a new directors. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “is expected”, “expects”, “scheduled”, “intends”, “contemplates”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “proposes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management of each entity and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although the management of each entity believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release, including the share consolidation proposal, may not occur by certain specified dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the companies, including risks regarding the technology industry, failure to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals, market conditions, economic factors, the equity markets generally and risks associated with growth and competition. Although the Corporation has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Dan Matlow

Chief Executive Officer, Director

(416) 727-9061

dan.matlow@vitalhub.com



