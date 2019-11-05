Affiliate Marketing Ranked #1 for Customer Acquisition and is Critical to Revenue Growth

Affiliate Puts Marketers in Control with Performance Transparency and Pricing Model Flexibility

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pepperjam, a leading affiliate marketing technology and services solutions provider, today announced findings from a recently-commissioned survey conducted by Forrester Consulting¹. Pepperjam commissioned Forrester to explore over 170 executive-level marketers’ perceptions of affiliate marketing and the value it contributes to their overall marketing objectives.



Overall results showed that affiliate marketing is ranked as the number one channel for customer acquisition and is relied upon as a proven and critical revenue driver. Of marketers who currently leverage affiliate as part of their marketing mix, 20% ranked it as their top channel for customer acquisition followed by paid and organic search (16%) and display (15%). Survey respondents also indicated that they valued the affiliate channel when it came to pricing flexibility and felt the channel offered greater transparency and brand safety as compared to other paid channels. These findings emerge at a transitional time when the industry’s enlightened marketers are refusing to settle for the status quo and instead prioritizing affiliate as a central growth strategy.

“The cost for access to Facebook, Instagram and Google audiences continues to increase. Marketers need a scaled subsidy to optimize the overall unit economics of their businesses and affiliate marketing is delivering on that critical need. The combination of diversified scale delivered through innovative technology, and outcome-based pricing models is the blueprint for creating operating leverage and turning advertising into a profit center. Affiliate marketing, when done properly, is playing a starring role in solving for the modern marketers' dilemma," said Matt Gilbert, Pepperjam CEO.

For additional insight, you can read the full study or view the recorded webinar here .

About Pepperjam

Pepperjam is a performance marketing solutions provider powering growth for marketers seeking a scaled alternative to their primary sales and marketing channels. Ascend™, Pepperjam’s cloud-based affiliate marketing lifecycle platform, delivers the category’s only fully integrated partner discovery, recruitment, tracking, payment and brand safety solution. Powering over $1B in gross merchandise sales and supported by a comprehensive service team including the category’s only in-housing practice, Pepperjam is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pa. and retains offices in NYC, Santa Cruz and Wilkes-Barre. Pepperjam is a portfolio company of Banneker Partners and the Permira Funds. More at https://www.pepperjam.com .

¹Affiliate Marketing Ranks As A Primary Channel For Customer Acquisition And Revenue Growth, an October 2019 commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Pepperjam



